Adopt unconventional tactics, Sen. Jimoh Ibrahim tells Service Chiefs

The screening and Confirmation of the Chief of Defence Staff and the service chiefs on Thursday the 13th of July 2023 by the Senate set the ball rolling for Parliamentary intervention on National security.

Major General Christopher Musa as Chief of Defence Staff, Major General Taoreed Abiodun Lagbaja, the Chief of Army Staff Rear Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla, Chief of Naval Staff and Air Vice Marshal Hassan Bala Abubakar as the Chief of Air Staff.

Confirmation done and dusted, the stage is now set for the expected renewed onslaught against insecurity across the Country, but as men and women of curiosity we are now anxious of tactics and strategies, as a Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, representing Ondo South Senatorial district of Ondo State, Senator Jimoh Ibrahim, CFR, I must say I am pleased with the calibre of persons so nominated by the President by virtue of credentials and experiences.

But you know tackling Security issue is like carrying out a repair on a high tension electric Cable, it needs high level of concentration and craftsmanship.

The top military brass should as a matter of concerted effort review past tactics and strategies adopted by their predecessors and apply plus and minus, you can’t be using the same tactics and expect a different result.

Granted that we are in a precarious security atmosphere, but not in the same kind of war situation between Russia and Ukraine, Security issues can not be completely discussed openly on the floor of the Parlianent, I expect them to give Nigerians the Value sticks of their agenda.

They should prioritise their approach in view of resources at their disposal,

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has reposed trust and confidence in them by appointing them to these positions, its now for them to pay back by showing Nigerians that they can secure the Country.

Using a conventional approach to fight an insurgent group is never a potent military strategy, As someone with a Ph.D in War, I do know that what we have in Nigeria is an unconventional war, the Service Chiefs should come up with more critical knowledge that can drive the renewed onslaught against these enemies of state.

We will continue to engage them, what is particularly interesting is that the Chief of Defence Staff understood that they need to engage in wide consultations, it is also important to know that no strategy works without the support of Citizens.

