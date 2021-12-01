Adeyemi College of Education lecturer wins UI PG College award for Second Best Doctoral Thesis

JOSEPH OKWUOFU, Ibadan

A lecturer at Adeyemi College of Education, Ondo State, Dr Oladayo Ibukun Ogunsiji, has won the University of Ibadan Postgraduate college award for the second-best doctoral thesis.

Ogunsiji, who lectures at the Department of English, School of Languages, defended her thesis in 2018 and did her convocation in 2019.

Her thesis was, however, announced as the second-best doctoral thesis of the University of Ibadan PG school at the 2021 convocation ceremonies held recently.

The winner, who specialises in “Pragmatics and Discourse Analysis” was supervised by Professor Akin Odebunmi.

Odebunmi, is a renowned Nigerian Professor of International repute who doubles as the president of the Pragmatics Association of Nigeria (PRAN), and the Director of the University of Ibadan Centre for Excellence in Teaching and Learning (CETeL).

It was gathered that she was only recognised this year due to Coronavirus pandemic that ravaged all parts of the globe last year.

Ogunsiji, while speaking on the motive behind her research, explained that she decided to work on the topic in order to uncover the pragmatic mechanisms deployed in healthcare Network Marketing discourse, an increasingly popular method of product distribution holding sway in local and international markets alike.

The research which was an exploratory study investigated the healthcare network marketers’ deployment of language to elicit patronage and publicity.

The research, according to her, revealed that network marketers create contexts that enable them to, among other things, create the belief of inevitability of health challenges and the necessity of their products for healthy living.

