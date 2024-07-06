Adesoye Taiwo expands T-Mobile Logistics with New Branch in Isheri Idimu, Lagos

Adesoye Taiwo, the visionary CEO of T-Mobile Logistics, has launched a new branch in Isheri Idimu, Lagos. The grand opening marks a significant expansion for the company, which is renowned for its swift and reliable delivery services both within Lagos State and beyond.T-Mobile Logistics, under the leadership of Adesoye Taiwo Oluwapelumi (ATP), has been a trusted name in the logistics and dispatch industry for over three years.

The company has built a reputation for its commitment to fast and efficient delivery of packages, goods, and various items, ensuring high customer satisfaction. “We are excited to extend our reach with this new branch in Isheri Idimu,” said Adesoye Taiwo at the launch event. “Our goal has always been to provide exceptional service, and this expansion allows us to serve our customers even better.” For reliable delivery services, customers can contact T-Mobile Logistics at 08141136772.

