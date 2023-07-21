Adeleke unwilling to be accountable in office –Osun APC

The Osun State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has described Governor Ademola Adeleke as greedy and unwilling to be accountable to the people.
According to the party, the governor chose himself as head of works ministry and his deputy, Kola Adewusi as head of sport and special needs with an hidden agenda.
This was contained in a statement by the State APC chairman, Tajudeen Lawal, issued by the party’s Director of Media and Information, Chief Kola Olabisi in Osogbo on Thursday.
Lawal berated the commissioners list, saying that chosing lawyers as commissioners of education, health and information is fraught with admissible reasons to any right-thinking members of the society.
He cautioned Governor Adeleke to desist from being an instrument for lowering the estimation of the entire people of the state in the comity of all the states in Nigeria.
The APC chairman maintained that the assignment of the commissioners to different ministries was as disastrous as it was disheartening as it showed clear cases of putting some square pegs in the round holes which would result to an imminent monumental catastrophy.
He asked rhetorically that ‘what could have informed Governor Adeleke to have appointed himself the commissioner for works if not greed and unwillingness for accountability and probity in the office.’
He said, “We all know who the real unveiled commissioner for work is. It is the fear of what would be the reactions of the members of the public that prevented him from mentioning her name.
“Is it not on record that the unnamed commissioner for works has been treating the government files in the company of the governor’s chaperon in her Ede country home since the inception of this administration while the governor is only invited and shown where he would append his signature without having the knowledge of the contents of the files?
“The reason for Adeleke for appointing the deputy governor to also be in charge of the ministry of Sports and Social Needs is also not fathomable when it is not that there is dearth of qualified persons who worked for the success of the party at the polls regardless of whatever means adopted for the questionable victory.
“The prerogative of the governor to put lawyers in charge of the ministry of education and health is fraught with admissible reasons to any right-thinking members of the society.
“While we are wishing the new commissioners the best of luck in their various ministries, it is our belief that the people deserve the type of the governor and state executive members that they have.
“It will however, not be proper if it is not registered here that there are few of the commissioners on the list who have distinguished themselves in their chosen fields while it is an impossibility for about three commissioners to write down correctly the name of their assigned ministries.”
