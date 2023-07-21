Adeleke unwilling to be accountable in office –Osun APC

…berates commissioners list, self-appointment.

Blessing Akorowosi, Osogbo

The Osun State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has described Governor Ademola Adeleke as greedy and unwilling to be accountable to the people.

According to the party, the governor chose himself as head of works ministry and his deputy, Kola Adewusi as head of sport and special needs with an hidden agenda.

This was contained in a statement by the State APC chairman, Tajudeen Lawal, issued by the party’s Director of Media and Information, Chief Kola Olabisi in Osogbo on Thursday.

Lawal berated the commissioners list, saying that chosing lawyers as commissioners of education, health and information is fraught with admissible reasons to any right-thinking members of the society.

He cautioned Governor Adeleke to desist from being an instrument for lowering the estimation of the entire people of the state in the comity of all the states in Nigeria.