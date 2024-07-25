Adeleke University holds Convocation as Governor advocates devolutions…..Tasks graduands to tap into economic turbulence to build prosperous life  

The Adeleke University, Ede today held its 10th undergraduate and sixth postgraduate convocation programme at its newly-built stadium which is named after Alhaji Sanni.

The Pro-Chancellor of the University and Chairman of its Governing Council, Dr. Adedeji Adeleke, in his address unveiled the new stadium named after the late husband of Yeyeluwa Dupe Adeleke -Sanni, eulogizing the frontline role played by the deceased in the building of the university.

The Pro-Chancellor whose lecture centered on keeping hope alive in a turbulent economy, also announced automatic employment for all first class engineering graduates by the Pacific Energy Limited at either its Ogun or Ondo plants.

Addressing graduates, Dr Adeleke tasked them to sustain hope in the time-tested reality that hard times will surely pass, warning that under no circumstances should they lose hope of a better tomorrow.

To survive under the current harsh economic era, the pro-Chancellor urged the graduating students to adopt humility and respect for all categories of people as it can earn them what they are not even qualified for.

According to Dr Adeleke, humility can reduce obstacles on the way to success and fast tracked acceptance even where the road appears blocked.

Citing examples of how humility aided his securing the Pacific Merchants Bank license under former military President Ibrahim Babangida, the Pro-Chancellor narrated how respect and humility assisted him in business and human relations.

“You need to be humble in this hard time so that your destiny helpers can find you. Respect for the high and the low is a potent weapon which can smooth the rough edges”, he told the convocation audience.

In his separate address, Osun State Governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke, called on the young graduates to see opportunities in the current economic turbulence bedeviling Nigeria, noting that the Nigerian system presents multiple options for those with entrepreneurial mindset.

Senator Adeleke tasked the graduates to be innovative and enterprising; assuring that government at all levels are working hard to address the perilous state of the economy.

“At the National Economic Council meetings, both the Federal and State Governments regularly brainstorm on finding solutions to the economic hardship, unemployment, and hyperinflation facing the nation. Several options are being experimented on.

“For us as a State, we believe the solution lies in the devolution of powers and financing to the state governments”, the Governor said.

Senator Adeleke identified focus on economic federalism as a panacea to deepening sub-national prosperity and creating an enabling environment for job creation adding that stakeholders must boost local capacity across the sectors.

The Governor added: “We must continue to maintain national stability and unity. We cannot escape the several issues facing us as a nation unless we harness our potential across the regions. But only when there is peace can we resolve the economic question”.

The Governor also said that his administration would continue to support President Bola Tinubu as all levels of government grapple with the crisis at the moment.

Commending the Pro-Chancellor of Adeleke University, Dr. Adedeji Adeleke, for setting a record in national education philanthropy, Senator Adeleke disclosed that 70 per cent of the students in the faith-based University are on scholarship as his own unique way of giving back to society.

“The Pro Chancellor targets indigent students for scholarship as his own unique way of giving back to society”, he disclosed.

He described the gesture of Dr. Deji Adeleke as a clarion call on well-to-do Nigerians, saying people must give back to society by supporting economically-weak residents to get educated.

“For every challenged student we support, an anti-poverty agent is being raised. For every sponsored student, several families are billed to exit the poverty circle. Rich Nigerians must, therefore, prioritize education philanthropy”, Governor Adeleke noted.

For a better society