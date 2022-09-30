Adeleke to Oyetola: Start compiling your handover notes

Blessing Akorowosi, Osogbo

Following the Supreme Court ruling on Thursday, the Osun Governor-elect, Ademola Adeleke has called on Governor Adegboyega Oyetola to start preparing his handover notes.

The Apex court had dismissed the case filed by a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship aspirant, Prince Dotun Babayemi against the candidature of Adeleke as the flagbearer of the party.

Adeleke, in a statement issued by his Spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed dedicated his victory to God and the people of the state.

He stated that the outcome of the case is the manifestation of the strong hand of God in his governorship project and his divine will.

Adeleke who described the lord judges as agents of truth and justice said his faith in the judiciary has always been strong despite the 2018 incident just as he acknowledged the newly rebranded judiciary as an harbinger of fairness and equity.

The Governor-elect appreciated his supporters within and outside the country whose tremendous support has kept him going since the departure of his late brother.

“As I noted in my statement yesterday, this project is divine and is here to stay. Our people voted for light and we must all defend and sustain that mandate built on our five point agenda for good governance,” he said.

Calling on Oyetola to start compilation of his handing over notes, he said “the people’s mandate remains sacrosanct.”