Adeleke to fast track prevention plan as flood ravages Ikire

Blessing Akorowosi, Osogbo

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke has assured the people of his administration’s commitment to address flood and fast track the state flood prevention plan.

The governor sympathised with the people of Ikire on the flood disaster that wrecked havoc in their town.

In a statement signed by his Spokesperson, Mallam Olawale Rasheed, Governor Adeleke said his administration has previously embarked on prevention actions and initiatives, citing the massive rainfall as the cause of the sad event.

He said his administration has activated emergency measures to rescue people and livelihoods hugely impacted by the flooding, assuring victims of the incident that the government will do all in its capacity to support them.

“It is touching to learn about the monumental damages that flood has wrecked on homes and livelihoods in Ikire. The scale of the losses suffered by our people as a result of the flood disaster is too heavy especially at a time of economic strain as now.

“I want to, on behalf of the State Government, convey heartfelt sympathy to everyone affected in one way or the other. As a government, we stand with the people of Ikire in this difficult moment, and assure them of our commitment to support them overcome the challenges posed by the incident.

“Before this incident, our government has taken flood prevention steps, which includes expanding water ways and opening up water channels to ensure free-flow of water to Avery flooding. We will intensify efforts in this regard and ensure that we guide against the kind of experience seen in Ikire.

“I have already directed the Commissioner of Environment to address the root cause of the flooding so as to forestall future occurrence. The people of Osun can be rest assured that we are doing everything possible to tackle flooding in the state,” he stated.

Adeleke urged the people of Ikire and Osun people as a whole not to panic as his government will be mobilizing every resources to confront the challenge and keep them and their properties safe.

He charged the people of the state to stop the practice of dumping refuse on water ways among other factors that could cause flooding.