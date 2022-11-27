Adeleke talks tough, freezes Osun accounts, makes 5 executive orders as governor

.Appoints Chief of Staff, SSG, CPS

.I’m handing over N14 bn cash to my successor – Oyetola

.Says he didn’t disappoint Osun people

Blessing Akorowosi, Osogbo

It was a colourful event on Sunday as Ademola Adeleke was sworn-in and took the oath of office as the 6th executive governor of Osun State alongside his deputy, Prince Kola Adewusi.

Adeleke was declared winner of the July 16 governorship election in the state by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The oath of office was administered by the Chief Judge of Osun, Hon. Justice Adepele Ojo.

During his swearing-in ceremony held at Osogbo city stadium, Adeleke pledged to prioritise the welfare, peace and security of the people of Osun.

He stated that he will boldly correct all past injustices, corrupt acts and policies of previous administrations which are against the collective interest of the people.

In his inauguration speech, the new governor expressed commitment to his campaign five-point agenda centered on workers and pensioners’ welfare; boosting state’s economy; good healthcare, education, security, agro-based industrialisation and job creation.

Adeleke, who vowed to review the actions of the immediate past governor, Adegboyega Oyetola from July 17, 2022 ordered the immediate freezing of all government accounts in all financial institutions and establishment of a panel to carry out an inventory to recover all government assets.

He further directed the establishment of a panel to review all appointments and major decisions of the immediate past administration taken after the governorship election in July.

“In immediate reversal to the constitutionally recognised name of our state, Osun State. All government insignia, correspondences and signages should henceforth reflect Osun state rather than State of Osun which is unknown to the Nigerian constitution.

“I have a grand vision of a new Osun state. But I cannot do it alone. I therefore seek the support and cooperation of everyone to make this happen. I hereby extend a strong hand of fellowship to the other arms of governments, the Legislature and the Judiciary.

“I call on all political parties to unite in the best interest of the state. Election is over. Now is the time for governance. We are open to fresh ideas in line with our manifesto.

“Welcome to a new Osun State, The State of The Living Spring,” Governor Adeleke stated.

Dignitaries present include– Peoples Democratic Party Presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar; his vice and governor of Delta State, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa; National Chairman of PDP, Dr Iyocha Ayu; Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo, Governor Emmanuel Udom of Akwa Ibom, Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa.

Also, former Governors of Osun, Oyo and Ekiti states, Prince Olagunsoye, Rasheed Ladoja, Ayo Fayose respectively were present at the occasion.

Others are: Artiste David Adeleke (Davido) Lagos PDP governorship aspirant, Dr Olajide Adediran (Jandor) Senator Francis Fadahunsi, Former Osun deputy Governor, Erelu Olusola Obada, Hon. Oluwole Oke among many others.

Meanwhile, Osun State Governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke, has made his first appointments after his inauguration as governor on Sunday.

Adeleke appointed Alhaji Kazeem Akinleye as his Chief of Staff.

The governor also announced the appointment of ex-chairman, Osogbo Local Government, Alhaji Teslim Igbalaye, as the Secretary to the State Government.

A statement signed by the governor also announced the appointment of Mallam Olawale Rasheed as his spokesperson.

“The appointments take immediate effect,” the statement partly read.

However, the outgoing governor of Osun State, Adegboyega Oyetola says he did not borrow a dime to run his administration for four years.

This is as he disclosed that his administration paid N97billion from the total debt inherited when he assumed office and now leaving behind a total sum of N14billion cash in the State’s coffers for the next administration.

In his farewell message to the people of the State on Saturday, Oyetola noted that Osun is more stable economically than he met it in 2018, saying despite all the socio-economic challenges confronting the State, he was able to carry out projects and services in the nation’s public service.

Highlighting his achievements in four years, he affirmed that he did not disappoint the people of the state as he fulfilled his electoral promises.

“Motivated by God’s promise, my conviction, we promised that we would serve you with steady heart and hands. We promised that we would hit the ground running once we assume office. We gave our words that we would put you first and run a people-centred government. We pledged to uphold the best ideals befitting of an Omoluabi.

“As we draw the curtain on this first tenure, We are convinced that we neither reneged on our promises nor disappointed you. We kept faith with you and maintained fidelity with our electoral promises. It was our wish to continue to serve you but we are constrained by the outcome of the July 16 Governorship election which we are already challenging in court.

“We constructed, reconstructed and rehabilitated rural and township roads to open up our rural areas, help our farmers to transport their produce to the market and generally bring equitable development to our State.

“Apart from the Olaiya Flyover, which is an architectural masterpiece, a paragon of aesthetics and a socioeconomic signature on the economic transformation captured by the Development Agenda we exchanged for the mandate of our people, other major roads that were touched by our administration.

“From a little above 10billion in 2018, we have been able to grow the State IGR N20billion, just as our performance in the World Bank’s States’ Fiscal Transparency, Accountability, and Sustainability (SFTAS) has continued to earn us accolades and financial benefits.

“In 2018 before we came into office, Osun was placed 32nd on the fiscal sustainability index, finishing just ahead of Taraba, Plateau, Adamawa, and Kogi states. However, by the latest ranking in 2021, we have climbed to the 19th place on the index, as we are now ranked 13th out of 36 states of the federation,” he stated.

“For four years, we did not take any bank loan facility. But we benefitted from the N3billion monthly intervention from the federal Government to all the States for six months to cushion the effect of deductions of budget support facility and salary bailout accessed by the previous administration, just as we have paid N97 billion from the total debt we inherited in 2018.

“We are leaving behind cash of over N14 billion. In addition to the N14 billion cash, another N8 billion is being expected between December and January from our performance in SFTAS and the IGR. Also, another Seventy-Two million Dollars will come to the State soon from RAMP 3, NG-CARES, Nigeria for Women Project and Ease of Doing Business. These are earned, based on performance. And we have indeed performed to earn them. It was part of the same performance that earned us the award of Best Governor on Efficiency of Public Expenditure and TOP Performer on Domestic Revenue Mobilisation by the World Bank’s States’ Fiscal Transparency, Accountability and Sustainability, SFTAS, recently,” he stated.

Oyetola, however appealed to the people of the state to be law abiding and to work assiduously to build Osun for the good of all.