Adeleke swears in 25 commissioners, names self, deputy as heads of works, sport ministries

Blessing Akorowosi, Osogbo

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, on Wednesday inaugurated 25 commissioners and three permanent secretaries into office.

At the swearing in ceremony held at Bola Ige house, Osogbo, the governor announced himself as the head of works ministry while his deputy, Kola Adewusi heads ministry of sport and special needs.

Adeleke charged the commissioners to be efficient and effective in moving the state forward in line with his administration’s plans and policies.

He urged them to discharge their duties diligently, listen to the concerns of the people and work towards addressing their concerns, adding that any form of indiscipline will not be tolerated.

Adeleke noted that the commissioners are a product of stakeholders choice and are all merit based.

He said, “Our team of commissioners are therefore a product of stakeholders’ choices. It is important to affirm that my preoccupation throughout the process was a merit based pathway.

“This passion of mine for putting together qualified hands was reflected in the template the party applied throughout.

“I value honesty and integrity in public service. You must be above board. Corrupt conduct will be heavily sanctioned. I love thinking out of the box in governance. As political heads of your ministries, be very innovative. Generate and implement new ideas.

“In times of national economic emergency, I love achieving much with little resources. Be prudent and adopt measures that reduce cost of projects and services.”

The Governor promised to support and give a level playing ground to all commissioners, noting that the five points agenda of the government should be focused on all ministries serving as a guide in all plans and projects.

Here’s the list of the commissioners and their portifolios:

Kolapo Alimi Esq- Commissioner for Information and public enlightenment.

Dosu Babatunde Esq – Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs.

Moshood Olagunju – Commissioner for youth Affairs

Hon. Soji Ajeigbe – Commissioner for Government Affairs and Protocol

Jimi Bada Esq – Commissioner for Justice & Attorney General

Mrs Ayo Awolowo – Commissioner for Women affairs

Hon. Eluwole Sunday Adedipo – Commissioner for Education

Hon. Olusesan Oyedele -Commissioner for transport

Dr BT Salam – Commissioner for Internal Integration and Special Duties

Hon. Olufemi Oroniyi- Commissioner for Water Resources

Prof Moruf Ademola Adeleke – Commissioner for Budget and Economic Planning

Hon Maruff Dele Ayofe – Commissioner for Science Information Communications and Technology.

Mrs. Adenike Folasade Adeleke – Commissioner for Federal Affairs

Rev. Bunmi Jenyo – Commissioner for Commerce and Industries

Mr. Shola Ogungbile – Commissioner for Finance

Hon Tola Faseru – Commissioner for Agriculture

Barrister Jola Akintola – Commissioner for Health

Hon Mayowa Adejonrin – Commissioner for Environment and Sanitation

Hon. Festus Adeyemo- Commissioner for Energy.

Hon. Aderibigbe Rasheed – Commissioner for Home Affairs

Hon. Ojo Fafa Abiodun – Commissioner for Culture and Tourism

Alh. Ganiyu Olaoluwa Asejere – Commissioner for a Rural Development and Community Affairs

Hon George Alabi – Commissioner for Land and Physical Planning

Hon. Bayo Ogunbangbe – Commissioner for Cooperatives and Empowerment

Hon. Biyi Odunlade – Commissioner for Political Affairs and Intergovernmental Relation

•• His Excellency, Senator Ademola Jackson Nurudeen Adeleke – Works