Adeleke suspends SSA on civil societies for diverting 70 bags of rice  

TUNDE ADELEKE, Osogbo

The Osun state Governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke, has suspended his Senior Special Assistant on Civil Societies, Comrade Emmanuel Adebisi, for allegedly diverting 70 bags of rice meant for distribution to civil societies during Ileya festival.

The Governor in a statement by his spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed, on Wednesday, noted that Adebisi would be on suspension pending the outcome of investigations by the Chief of Staff, Alhaji Kazeem Akinleye.

Meanwhile, Adebisi in a statement posted on his verified Facebook page on Tuesday, tagged: “Statement regarding false allegations against me, Hon Comr. Adebisi Emmanuel,” described the story of his suspension as ‘misleading and untrue.’

He said: “The claims suggesting I, Emmanuel Adebisi has been suspended and removed from a WhatsApp group are categorically false. I continue to serve diligently in my capacity as Senior Special Assistant to the Governor of Osun State, with unwavering commitment to my responsibilities.

“Any insinuation of my involvement in misconduct, particularly relating to the alleged diversion of 70 bags of rice intended for Osun Civil Societies during the Eid-el-Kabir festival, is entirely baseless and without merit and the hand work of some bitter political fools and I challenge anyone with fact on this to bring it out.

“I, Comrade Adebisi Emmanuel remain an integral part of Osun Government team and continue to uphold the highest standards of integrity and service. We urge the media and the public to disregard the misinformation being circulated and refrain from spreading unsubstantiated claims that could tarnish the reputation of dedicated public servants”.

