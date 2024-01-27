Adeleke suspends Osun College of Education Provost, appoints acting head

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke has directed the suspension Dr. Jimoh Atanda Afolabi as Provost of the State College of Education, Ila Orangun.
This was followed by the appointment of Dr Jimoh Lasisi Ayanda as the acting Provost of the institution.
Dr. Afolabi was suspended on the grounds of financial impropriety, concealment of official records and failure to update the Governing Council on important issues of the College.
According to the governor the suspension was in line with the interim report of the Investigation Panel headed by the Chief of Staff, Kazeem Akinleye
Governor Adeleke also approved the recommendation of the committee that the Chairman of the Governing Council, Dr Peter Babalola should remain in office as there is no proven case of abuse of power or financial wrongdoings against him.
A statement by the Governor’s Spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed on Thursday says that the allegation of over two hundred million naira fraud leveled against the Council Chairman was found to be unsubstantiated with documentary proof or transaction details.
“The cash advance of Three Million Naira to the Council chairman was found to be within the college’s financial regulations with all documentations verified by the committee.
“Based on thorough review, the committee discovered that the allegation of N200m fraud leveled against the Chairman of the Governing Council is untrue, diversionary, baseless and fallacious.
“Documentary evidence (voucher) revealed that he only collected a sum of Three Million Naira (N3m) as cash advance which is officially allowed.
“On the Provost, the Committee reviewed three previous reports of investigations into various allegations of financial malfeasance, abuse of power and corruption leveled against him dating from past administrations to date,” it read.
The governor noted that the appointment of Dr. Ayanda as acting provost takes effect immediately.
Dr Jimoh Lasisi Ayanda holds the following qualifications: National Certificate of Education (English/Islamic Studies (Ila-Orangun, 1990); Bachelor of Arts (Islamic Studies, University of Ilorin, 1996); Masters of Arts, University of Ilorin, 2004) and Ph.D, Islamic Studies( University of Ilorin, 2016). He has spent a cumulative 22 years as a lecturer at the College.
