Adeleke suspends Osun College of Education Provost, appoints acting head

Blessing Akorowosi, Osogbo

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke has directed the suspension Dr. Jimoh Atanda Afolabi as Provost of the State College of Education, Ila Orangun.

This was followed by the appointment of Dr Jimoh Lasisi Ayanda as the acting Provost of the institution.

Dr. Afolabi was suspended on the grounds of financial impropriety, concealment of official records and failure to update the Governing Council on important issues of the College.

According to the governor the suspension was in line with the interim report of the Investigation Panel headed by the Chief of Staff, Kazeem Akinleye