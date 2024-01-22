Champion Newspapers Limited
Adeleke sets up trust fund to strengthen security services in Osun

Governor Ademola Adeleke
BLESSING AKOROWOSI, Osogbo
In order to improve the delivery of security services in Osun, Governor Ademola Adeleke has declared the establishment of a State Security Trust Fund.
According to the governor, the initiative was in response to logistic and operational needs of the various security services in the state.
In a statement issued by the Governor’s Spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed on Monday, a five-man committee have been saddled with the responsibility of working out the modalities for the take off of the fund as fast as possible.
Governor Adeleke noted that the fund will operate on a public-private Partnership model in close collaboration with corporate organizations, business communities, industrialists and critical stakeholders.
He added that the fund will be deployed for the provision of material and logistic support for security operatives in the State.
“To instill confidence and achieve set goals, the committee will include members of the security services with a view to proffering solutions to security challenges facing the state.
“Members of the Organised Private Sector will also be included to serve as a vehicle to institutionalize an enduring public private partnership approach to the resource problems of security institutions,” Adeleke said.
The Governor who commended security operatives for their painstaking efforts in safeguarding lives and property in the State stated that he recently discussed close partnership with the Inspector General of Police in Abuja.
He pointed out that strengthening and equipping security services is important to protect lives and properties.
“Our administration is committed to achieving a fully secured state to complement ongoing reconstruction and recovery process in the state.
“But the operational and logistics needs of our security agencies are enormous. So our best approach is a PPP arrangement through a State Security Trust Fund. We seek the buy in of the private sector. The implementation committee will soon roll out modalities for the actualisation of this policy,” Adeleke said.
