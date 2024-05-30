Adeleke reaffirms commitment to stomach infrastructure  

TUNDE ADELEKE, Osogbo

Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke has reaffirmed his commitment to stomach infrastructure by providing relief materials especially at the grassroots level.

Adeleke made the reaffirmation while receiving a delegation of the Inisha community in the Odo-otin Local Government led by her traditional ruler, the Olunisa of Inisa, Oba Joseph Oyedele, who paid a courtesy visit to the Governor at the Government House in Osogbo, the state capital.

The Governor noted that his administration would not only focus on physical infrastructure, noting that he has directed his appointees to ensure equal distribution of relief materials.

He said: “We are not joking with stomach infrastructure; we have been making available various relief materials. I have also instructed my appointees to make these relief materials circulate, especially at the grassroots level.”

Speaking further on the defection of former BoT member and elder statesman, Alhaji Shuaib Oyedokun, who led hundreds of members of the People Democratic Party, PDP, to the All Progressives Congress, APC, said he was surprised by the steps taken by the elder statesman.

In his words: “I was surprised when Baba Oyedokun left the party without consulting anyone, because while I was on a post-election tour, after the election, I visited him, and we spoke very well.

“He even commended me, saying I left people doubting me surprised with the projects I embarked on.

“I am happy that our Royal Father and his consul swiftly responded by coming here today to reaffirm their commitment to our administration.”

Earlier in his remarks, the Olunisa of Inisa, Oba Joseph Oyedele, assured that the town would work for the Governor despite Oyedokun’s exit from the PDP, saying that although Oyedokun is a son of the town his decision to leave the PDP was without consultation.

According to him, “Governor Ademola Adeleke’s second term is sure because the administration is doing well with the on going road projects in our community.”

“I didn’t know how Oyedokun left the PDP, but the entire community is behind the Governor.”

