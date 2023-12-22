Adeleke presents N2.92bn bond certificates to retirees

. Restates commitment to workers’ welfare

Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State on Thursday presented the second tranche of bonds worth N2,925,332,835 to retirees from the state civil service.

Speaking at an awards ceremony in his honour organized by the Osun Labour Joint Negotiating Council (OSLJNC) in Osogbo, Adeleke reiterated his commitment to prioritizing the welfare of workers in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the council presented the governor with the award of “Most Humane Governor of the Year”

The group said that from its rating across sectors including the economy, Adeleke performed excellently.

The governor said he was deeply overwhelmed by the show of love and support from Osun workers and retirees.

He said that the outpouring of affection has further rekindled his faith in his five-point agenda for which workers’ welfare was number one.

” Here we are today again with the entire workforce of the public service acknowledging our modest contributions to the development of our dear state.

“The positive testimonies from the various unions and labour leaders attest to the correctness of our original thinking when running for the state governorship,” Adeleke said.

He further said that his administration had been vindicated with the workforce that had validated his administration’s approach to governance.

” This vindication has challenged our team to remain focused and engage in our relentless drive for a new life for our people.

” I long to expand our capacity to meet the needs of the people, to deploy human development as a tool for societal transformation,” he said.

The governor some of his administration achievements in enhancing workers welfare and these include payment of N1.3 billion in Pension and Gratuities to retirees and N1.62 billion to retirees from primary schools.

“It is in this direction that I have further approved the release of another tranche of bonds totaling N2,925,332,835,” the governor said.

In his remarks, Mr. Sukanmi Salau, the state’s chairman, Nigerian Union of Pensioners, commended the governor for showing love and support to pensioners in the state.

Also, Mr. Gbenga Oyadare , the state’s Chairman, Contributory Pensions, said that fact checked was the scorecard of the governor who has fulfilled some promises made to retirees within the last one year in office .

Oyadare urged civil servants in the state to give their 100 per cent support to the governor to enable him complete his term in office recording many legacies.

Earlier, Mr. Lasun Akindele, the Chairman, Osun Labour Joint Negotiation Council, said the award presented to the governor was in recognition of his humane attributes to workers welfare.

Akindele commended the governor for paying some backlog of salaries within a year owed by the previous administration of former governors Adeboyega Oyetola and Rauf Aregbesola .

He also praised the governor for abolishing “Coordinating Directors” in ministries with the appointments of Permanent Secretaries across MDAS.

Akindele further said that the prompt payment of workers’ salaries, pensions, and hazards allowances to medical workers as well as approval of N15, 000 wage award to civil servants and N10, 000 wage award to pensioners was commendable.