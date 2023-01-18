Adeleke lifts suspension on forestry consultants, permits

BLESSING AKOROWOSI, Osogbo

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke has announced the immediate lifting of suspension on forestry consultants and permits across the state.

The State Governor had earlier, in December ordered the suspension and review of the following categories of permits— plantation or forest reserve concession allocation permit; sawmill permit and renewal; flinch sawn evacuation permit; timber and logs permit; hammering permit or release permit; motor-saw permit; forest reserve access permit and Tungya farming system allocation permit.

In a fresh directive on Tuesday, Governor Adeleke noted that the lifting of the suspension was sequel to an ongoing review of the state’s internal revenue service.

Governor Adeleke warned the forestry operators and permit holders to play according to the rule and ensure transparency in their day-to-day activities.

“Any forestry operator who violates operational regulations will be summarily removed from the field”, Governor Adeleke said.

