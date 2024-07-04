Adeleke inaugurates Okpanam-Ibusa bypass…As Oborevwori vows credible LG polls

Osun State Governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke, Thursday, inaugurated the completed Okpanam-Ibusa Bypass in Oshimili North Local Government Area of Delta State.

Performing the inauguration, Governor Adeleke thanked his host, Gov. Sheriff Oborevwori, and other Deltans for their warm reception, adding that he was impressed with the performance of the state Governor and proud to be associated with him and the people of the state.

He said he was particularly impressed with the performances of Governor Oborevwori in one year of his administration, stressing that he was in Delta because of Governor Oborevwori’ s impressive performance and urged Deltans to support the Governor in the delivery of more projects in line with his MORE Agenda, for the benefit of the people.

“In Osun State, I will be two years in office in November but if you come to Osun State, I have turned the state to a construction site and we are building flyovers that they have never experienced before.

“Here in Delta, Governor Oborevwori is doing the same thing and I thank him for working for his people who freely gave him their mandate to govern them.

“I am here because God has put him in office for Deltans to enjoy the dividends of democracy and that is why I am here to celebrate with him and inaugurate the road.”

In his remarks at the inauguration of the 5.3km Okpanam-Ibusa Bypass, Governor Sheriff Oborevwori assured that the July 13 Local Government elections in the state would be free, fair and credible.

Governor Oborevwori assured that Deltans would continue to enjoy the benefits of democracy at the instance of his administration. He said; “while we continue to enjoy the freedom, privilege and other dividends that democracy offers, I implore you to uphold its tenets as we approach the Local Government elections.

“Regarding the Local Government elections, I am telling all the candidates not only in PDP but other parties, that the election is going to be free, fair and credible. So, if you think you will just have it because it’s a Local Government election, you are making a very big mistake.

“Do your campaigns very well, the elections will be properly monitored because I believe in democracy and the rule of law. Go and talk to the people, show your capacity; tell them that you are capable for this job”.

On the request made during the inauguration, the Governor said: “We have taken note of all the requests made by our traditional rulers of the two communities at the inauguration of the 5.3km Okpanam-Ibusa Bypass and drains in Oshimili North Local Government Area. We will look into their requests”.

Speaking further, Governor Oborevwori commended the immediate past Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, who initiated the project, while he completed it.

He added that the road project contributes to the progress and growth of the state and reduces traffic congestion at the Koka interchange, thereby opening up the area for commercial activities.

“Delta is growing rapidly and it is an opportunity for people to come and acquire more lands here. I also commend the contractor for doing a good job as he has corrected all the observations I made here during inspections of the project.”

The Commissioner for Works (Highways and Urban Roads), Comrade Reuben Izeze said the road comprised 5.3km length and10.6km drains with 10.3m pavement with width of 7.3km asphalt overlay.

He said the road was constructed in line with the Bill of Quantity and Bill of Engineering Measurement to check the perrenial flooding that had impacted heavily on the residents of the area and make travelling along the corridor seamless.

On their parts, the Obuzor of Ibusa, Obi Professor Louis Nwoboshi, and the Ugoani of Okpanam Kingdom, Obi Michael Mbanefo, said the road was one of the crucial roads requested for at the creation of the local government area.

While commending Governor Oborevwori for fulfilling the long-awaited dream, they appealed to him to also link Okpanam and Akwukwu-Igbo and Okpanam with Ugbolu for easy navigation across the council area. They also appealed for the lighting up of the road.

