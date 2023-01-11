Adeleke inaugurates Adhoc Committee for UNILESA…….’Make it one of the best in the country’

Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State on Tuesday inaugurated the Adhoc Committee for the University of Ilesa (UNILESA) with a charge to the committee to ensure the take off of the institution that will be sustainable and be one of the best in the country.

Adeleke also said his administration was committed to doing the right thing, adding that “the ultimate goal is to ensure that the interest of Ijeshaland is adequately protected and satisfied”.

He then charged the 11-member Adhoc committee not only to review and assess funding requirements for both capital and recurrent expenditures for the eventual take off of the university but also to review and assess the sources of funds for both capital and recurrent expenditure for the eventual take off of the University.

The Governor also charged the committee to generally review the implementation guidelines proposed by the Implementation Committee; and engage all relevant stakeholders including the host community, trade Unions, Alumni association of the College, the student body, etc. with a view to harmonizing the position for the way forward.

The Adhoc Committee was further mandated to identify the gaps within the UNILESA Establishment Law and make appropriate recommendations towards its amendment to ensure adequate coverage of relevant interests for the eventual take off of the University;

It was urged to propose modalities for phased implementation of the University such that faculties and courses of study are matched with funding requirement of each phase of the implementation; and evaluate and draw appropriate policy recommendations towards the execution of the existing obligations, assets and liabilities of the College of Education, Ilesa with a view to removing all impediments for the eventual take off of the University.

“I consequently urge this committee to take this assignment as a sacred responsibility. This issue at hand touches the heart and soul of our people. You are, therefore, expected to bring your wealth of experience to bear on the discharge of this historical task.

“I have no doubt in my mind that you will submit a report that will provide a road map for a great University of Ilesa. You have six weeks to conclude this assignment”, Adeleke stated.

The chairmanship of the Committee is Prof. Ashaolu Taiwo of the Obafemi Awolowo University.

Other members of the committee include: Prof. Oyesoji Aremu; Prof. Lukman Jumoda; Prof. David Oladeji; Prof. Dayo Akintayo; Prof. (Mrs.) Adefunke; Dr Mutalib Akanmu; Hon Bamidele Salam; Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Finance and Economic Planning; Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education, and Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Justice.

