Adeleke inaugurates a 16 member Osun food security Committee

Tunde Adeleke, Osogbo

As part of efforts embarked on to tackle food insecurity, the Osun state Governor, Ademola Adeleke has inaugurated a 16 member committee.

The Governor stressed that the move was necessary following President Tinubu’s charge on the need to find a lasting solution to the on going economic challenges in the country, adding that his government is determined to ease the economic pains and suffering in the State.

A statement issued by the Governor’s spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed on Wednesday, quoted the Governor saying that his administration is tackling the current economic crisis and engaging different measures to cushion it’s effects.

The Governor said, “As a government in love with the people, we are doing a lot to cushion the effect of the hard time on our people. We have introduced so many policy options to ease the burden of the populace. Our administration has deployed the full machinery of government to attend to the immediate needs of the citizenry.

“We are, however , conscious of the deepening economic conflict. Mr President briefed state Governors on the state of the nation. Our government is already acting in many areas.

“We want to step up further by engaging in the newest area of food security. This committee is a response to the challenges of securing access to food and securing the food production and distribution process alongside other issues of palliatives for the people. We have identified a problem which we believe this committee can proffer immediate solutions.”

The Governor, however tasked the committee chaired by the State Commissioner for Agriculture and Food Security, Tola Faseru, to suggest measures to strengthen farm security for food production; expand farming activities through state incentives; organise Back to Farm Youth Conference; track foodstuff marketing and pricing;review and offer new ideas on the operations of ongoing palliatives measures; and produce an interim report, urging committee to act with a sense of urgency.

Responding, the Committee Chairman, Hon. Tola Faseru who is also the Commissioner for Agriculture assured the Governor of the resolve of the committee members to deliver on the terms of references.

“ We will work extra hard to deliver on the task at hand. We understand the seriousness of the assignment. We thank Mr Governor for the opportunity”, the Chairman promised.

With Hon.Faseru as the Chairman ,others in the 16 member committee are; Mr Adegoke Yahya, Hon. Ganiyu Olaoluwa,. Hon. Rasheed Aderibigbe, Hon. Olusegun Oyedele, Hon. (Mrs) Ayo Awolowo and Hon. Samuel Ojo.

Completing the list are; Comrade Olabisi Oluwasanmi, Hon. Ajala Adetunji, Hon. Kolade Tunde, Alhaji Suleiman Araokanmi,

Dr. Olu Olujide, Mr Sola Makanjuola, Comrade Adebisi Emmanuel, Comrade Akinbode Oluwasegun and Ms Gbemisola Fayoyin.