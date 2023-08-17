Adeleke flags off 2nd phase of medical outreach programme

Blessing Akorowosi, Osogbo

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke on Wednesday, flagged off the commencement of the second phase of Imole medical and surgical outreach in the state.

According to the governor, the medical outreach which had its first phase between February and April 2023 is aimed at alleviating the medical challenges of the people.

Speaking at the flag off ceremony held in Ilesa, Osun State, Adeleke stated that the outreach programme will take place in six centers with two from each senatorial district, noting that it will reduce the current economic burden of the citizens.

He said, “We will therefore continue to invest the State resources to improve the health status of our people.

“We have again made provisions to take care of various medical cases. The Government has provided adequate medications for this exercise and shall provide reading glasses for those that may require them.”

The governor further directed the Commissioner for Health to work out a plan to make the medical outreach a regular feature of his administration.

“The Ministry should create a holistic agenda in this respect. The programme should be mainstreamed across State health institutions.

“The implementation of the above directive will make the outreach more sustainable, more inclusive and expand the scope of benefit.

“I urge the Commissioner, the special advisers, the boards and the management of the state health institutions to integrate the private sector in the expanded programmes. This will expand funding capacity and eventually deepen the delivery capacity of stakeholders,” the governor said.