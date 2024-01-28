Adeleke extends tenure of head of service to 2026

Blessing Akorowosi, Osogbo

Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State has approved the extension of the tenure of the Head of Service, Samuel Ayanleye Aina till 2026.

The extension, according to him will further deepen and conclude the reform and revitalization of the civil service.

A letter signed by the Chief of Staff to the Governor which announced the approval cited constitutional powers conferred on the Governor with respect to the appointments of top civil service officials.

Adeleke commended the commitment of Aina to efficient public service and productivity, appreciating his successful implementation of various public sector reforms after governorship approvals.

The Governor further directed top officials of the service to continue to maintain strong discipline and teamwork for seamless implementation of the administration’s five point agenda.