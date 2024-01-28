Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

Adeleke extends tenure of head of service to 2026

People & Power
Governor Ademola Adeleke
5
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

 

Blessing Akorowosi, Osogbo

Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State has approved the extension of the tenure of the Head of Service, Samuel Ayanleye Aina till 2026.

The extension, according to him will further deepen and conclude the reform and revitalization of the civil service.

A letter signed by the Chief of Staff to the Governor which announced the approval cited constitutional powers conferred on the Governor with respect to the appointments of top civil service officials.

Adeleke commended the commitment of Aina to efficient public service and productivity, appreciating his successful implementation of various public sector reforms after governorship approvals.

The Governor further directed top officials of the service to continue to maintain strong discipline and teamwork for seamless implementation of the administration’s five point agenda.

Continue Reading
Editor 17296 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

Lack of commitment to good governance a brand of corruption…

God Is Source Of My Promotion – Gov. Fubara

Bayelsa Gov decries arming non-state actors during elections

Reconciliation: Kano APC chair hints at possible defection

1 of 1,036