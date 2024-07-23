Champion Newspapers Limited
Adeleke committed to reviving  Osun cooperative ecosystem – Ogungbangbe

Tunde Adeleke, Osogbo

The Commissioner of Cooperative and Empowerment, Bayo Ogungbangbe, has disclosed that Governor Adeleke is committed to embarking on significant initiatives to revive the Cooperative College in Ode-Omu, Osun State, and reinvigorate the state’s cooperative societies.

He noted that Governor Adeleke’s approval has been secured to upgrade the school from a national diploma to a higher national diploma-awarding institution.

Speaking with newsmen in Osogbo on Tuesday, Ogungbangbe said that the school, which is currently under rehabilitation, will be completed before November 2024.

In his words, “When we came on board, there was a school called Cooperative College, Ode-Omu. The governor asked me to visit the school, and I got there with my team. We couldn’t enter because of the dilapidated nature of the school.

“So when I reported back to the governor, we ordered the rehabilitation of the school, and as we speak, the rehabilitation of the school has already started. And it will be commissioned before the governor’s second year in office in November.”

“And also, the governor has approved the upgrade of the school because presently they offer a national diploma award, but now we want to upgrade to a higher national diploma.”

However, while reinitiating his commitment to the cooperative ecosystem in the state, Ogungbangbe said, “Our mandate was to resuscitate the majority of the dying cooperative societies. We have successfully revitalized close to 2,000 societies so far.”

