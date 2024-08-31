Adeleke commits N10 billion to agriculture, unveils 31 tractors

TUNDE ADELEKE, Osogbo

In a bid to bolster agriculture and food security in the state, Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke, on Friday said his administration has committed N10 billion to the acquisition of tractors, farm clearing equipments and farm input.

This is as the Governor unveiled 31 newly purchased tractors with full implements for the use of farmers in the state, which he said is the first phase of the project.

Speaking at the tractor unveiling and farm input distribution ceremony held at the Agricultural Input Supply Unit (AISU), Ede, Osun State, Adeleke said a total of N8 billion was committed to the acquisition of tractors and farm clearing equipment while farmers were also supported N2 billion worth of farm input.

The Governor emphasized that the tractors will be released to farmers cooperative societies and associations following the completion of all necessary administrative procedures.

Adeleke stressed that the move will serve as the beginning of his agro-industrial development of the state in line with his administration’s 5-point action plan.

His words, “Today, we are distributing 6,000 herbicides, 80,000 cashew seedlings, 8,000 cassava cuttings, 8,000 various vegetable seeds and 500 bags of Lime to our farmers, women associations, people living with disabilities and government schools with large farmlands.

“We are equally unveiling 31 newly purchased tractors with full implements for the use of our farmers in Osun State which is the first phase of this project. These tractors will be released to farmers cooperative societies and associations after all necessary administrative procedures have been concluded.

“I also wish to inform the public that the state is committing N8 Billion for the acquisition of tractors and farm clearing equipment within the context of due process and another N2 billion worth of farm input support.”

Earlier, the commissioner for Agriculture and Food Security in the state, Tola Faseru, revealed that the state government will be presenting a cheque of eight million six hundred thousand Naira to each poultry farmer participating in the Osun Broiler Outgrower Production Scheme (OBOPS).

According to him, “We will be presenting a cheque of a sum of eight million six hundred thousand naira (#8,600,000) to each poultry farmer participating in the Osun Broiler Outgrower Production Scheme (OBOPS).

“Each of them is sponsored to raise two thousand (2,000) day-old broiler birds to table size within six weeks and the cycle will be repeated continuously and the off taker will buy back from each farmer.”

