Adeleke commissions State Health Insurance Complex, reiterates commitment to complete past administrations’ projects  

BLESSING AKOROWOSI, Osogbo

Governor of Osun State, Ademola Adeleke, at the weekend commissioned a multi-million naira office complex of the State Health Insurance Agency constructed.

In his speech at the commissioning ceremony in the new OHIS complex at Abere, Osogbo, Adeleke stressed that he was committed to completing projects of past administrations in the state.

He said: “I invite our people to remember that I pledged to complete all abandoned and uncompleted projects inherited from the previous administrations. I remain committed to that obligation. Public fund must never be wasted due to political differences. I have completed several of such uncompleted projects.

“Today, we are commissioning another inherited project to house a very successful state agency, the OHIS. From this new edifice, our administration will continue its drive towards expanded health coverage and access. The Health Insurance office complex is to create a conducive environment for the administration of health insurance policies for a better health for Osun citizens.”

The Governor urged those in the informal sector like traders, artisans, businessmen and unions to key into the programme, noting the benefits of the scheme.

“Government will continue to support the Osun citizens through OHIS until we are able to achieve the Universal Health Coverage.

“You will recall that recently, our government ordered the unprecedented enrollment of all pensioners in Osun State into the Osun Health Insurance Scheme, OHIS, free of charge. I am glad to inform you that this exercise is almost completed.

“To show our commitment to this exercise, our government has collaborated and is still collaborating with international organizations to bring succour to the people of Osun in terms of qualitative healthcare”, he stated.

In his address earlier, the executive Secretary of Osun Health Insurance Agency, Dr Rasaq Akindele, gave highlights on the delivery and works carried out by the agency which is hinged on quality healthcare.

Dr Akindele hinted that free medical and surgical outreach for the pensioners would commence in January in collaboration with Rotary International.

“After completing the enrollment of Pensioners, the Governor, Demola Adeleke, has given the directive that free registration of the vulnerable should begin.

“The Agency in 2024 is taking the sensitization to the informal sector and the informal stands at four thousands”, he stated.

