Adeleke commissions over N260m ICT, classroom school facilities in Awo

TUNDE ADELEKE, Osogbo

The Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke on Monday commissioned over N260 million ICT and 8 classroom facilities in Awo, Egbedore local government area of the State.

The projects were facilitated by the lawmaker representing Ede/Ejigbo/Egbedore Federal constituency, Bamidele Salam and funded by the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC).

According to the state Governor, the School building and ICT centre here are quality infrastructure aimed at boosting quality education delivery for our children.

“This project would go a long way to prepare the children for future challenges, especially in the area of Information and Communication Technology”, he said.

Salami, while addressing newsmen, disclosed that the projects were done to mark the first anniversary of his second term at the National Assembly.

His words: “The only functional classroom here was destroyed during the endSARS’ protest and students have been leaving the school because of lack of its conducive atmosphere.

“Through the UBEC, I was able to facilitate this project, and also in line with the modern trend provided an ICT center. The classroom project is almost N160million and ICT centre is N100 million.”

