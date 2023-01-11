Adeleke celebrates Tambuwal on his birthday

Governor of Osun State, Senator Ademola Adeleke, has rejoiced with the Governor of Sokoto State, Rt. Hon. Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, as he clocks a new age, hailing the Director-General of the Atiku-Okowa Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) as a natural born leader.

Governor Adeleke in a congratulatory message on Tuesday, acknowledged the exceptional contributions of Rt. Hon. Tambuwal to the political and economic development of the country, which has endears him to people from far and near.

He lauded outstanding leadership of the Chairman of the Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF) as exemplified in his meritorious service as the Speaker of the House of Representatives and equally, in his current office as Sokoto State Governor, expressing confidence in his capacity to lead the PDP to a resounding victory on February 25.

“On this occasion of your birthday, I join family, friends and associates in congratulating my dear brother, His Excellency Rt. Hon. Aminu Waziri Tambuwal,” he noted in a congratulatory message.

“As the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Tambuwal exudes uncommon leadership, navigating through one of the most difficult terrain anyone can think of, and in the near eight years as Governor of Sokoto State, he is one of the shining examples of impactful leadership in the country.”

Governor Adeleke prayed that Almighty Allah continue to guide and grant him many more celebrations so that he can continue to offer extraordinary service to his people and humanity as a whole.

