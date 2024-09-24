Adeleke approves reduced work days for Osun civil servants …….Extends palliative payments

TUNDE ADELEKE, Osogbo

In a response to the high cost of transportation, the Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has approved rescheduled working days for various categories of civil servants.

This is just as the Governor approved the extension of payment of palliatives for public servants for the next two months.

A statement made available to newsmen in Osogbo, on Tuesday by the spokesperson to the Governor, Olawale Rasheed, noted that the approval was contained in a circular from the Office of the Head of Service.

He added that the move was a testament to Governor Adeleke’s commitment to the well-being of workers, and a response to the present economic situation in the country.

The statement partly reads, “Until another directive is given, the working day schedules for public servants in the state have been approved as follows: Public Servants on GL.01 to GL.10 – Three days a week, Public Servants on GL.12 to GL.17 – Four days a week

“The Circular further noted that these arrangements exclude those on essential duties such as medical personnel, security officers, political office holders, and accounting officers.

“It is also important to note that the arrangement as to which days each public servant in the above categories will be at work shall be arranged by the accounting officers in ministries, departments, and agencies of government.

“The Governor has also graciously approved the continuation of payment of the agreed palliatives to public servants in the state for the next two months pending the commencement of the new minimum wage.

“All accounting officers of ministries, departments, and agencies of governments, including local governments, were further directed to comply.”