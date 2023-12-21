Adeleke approves N1.6bn bond certificates for 346 retirees

Gov. Ademola Adeleke of Osun has approved the release of bond certificates worth N1.6 billion for 346 retirees under the contributory pension scheme.

This is contained in a statement issued by the Permanent Secretary, Local Government Staff Pension Bureau, Mr Ibrahim Akibu, on Wednesday in Osogbo.

Adeleke said the beneficiaries cut across primary schools teachers and local governments staff, among other retirees .

He said about 182 primary school teachers and 164 local government staff were among the beneficiaries of the bond certificates.

Adeleke said the presentation ceremony would take place on Dec. 21 .

” This is another phase in fulfilment of my open resolve to clear backlogs of salaries, pensions and emoluments issues within the public service .

“We have commenced payment of inherited half salaries and other emoluments owed public licence servants by the past administration,” Adeleke said.

According to him, the presentation of the bond certificates is a continuation of the commitment of the state government to workers welfare in and out of service.

Minister denies advocating for exemption of women from taxation

Mrs. Uju Ohanenye, the Minister of Women Affairs, has denied an advocacy attributed to her on “Morning Show” segment of a national television exempting women from paying tax.

This is contained in a statement signed by Ohaeri Joseph, her Special Assistant on Media in Abuja on Wednesday.

“The attention of the Ministry has been drawn to some false reports on ‘Morning Show’ segment of the Arise TV insinuating that the Minister advocated for women not to pay tax in the Nigeria.

“We wish to state categorically clear that the Minister did not canvass for women not to pay tax.

“Because as a law abiding citizen and a major stakeholder in the Nigerian project, she strongly embraces the fact that there is no gender barrier for tax payment which is the civic responsibility of both men and women in the country.”

It explained that the minister, during the recent Women, Peace and Security Reference Group fourth annual forum 2023 had appealed for women under the Pink Riders scheme to be exempted from any form of harassment by the task force operators at the motor parks.

“We, therefore, want to warn ARISE TV to desist from their incessant and malicious reportage and shouldn’t make comments that will throw the country into confusion and chaos.

“We therefore wish to state here for record purposes that these insinuations are totally wrong and misrepresent what the Honourable Minister said at the event.”

The statement, therefore, urged the media to effectively drive the Renewed Hope Agenda of Mr President especially in the area of restoring the hopes of Nigerian women and the vulnerable children