Adegoke’s Murder: IRT Alerts Interpol for Arrest of Adedoyin’s Son.

Jonas Ezieke, Abuja

The Intelligence Response Team (IRT) of the Nigeria Police has contacted the International Criminal Police Organization also known as Interpol to assist in the arrest of Roheem Adedoyin the prime suspect in the mysterious murder of Mr.Timothy Adegoke, a Master’s degree student of Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife.

Roheem the key suspect is a son of Dr. Ramon Adedoyin, the owner of Hilton Hotels and Resort where Adegoke lodged and was murdered.

Roheem, who is on the run and believed to have fled the country, is wanted in connection with the mysterious death of Adegoke.

A suspect in Police custody over the crime was said to have confessed that Roheem who is the Managing Director of the hotel, organized and supervised how Adegoke’s corpse was evacuated from the facility and buried without informing the police

A credible police source also confirmed to Police detectives that investigation is ongoing to unravel the mysterious death of Adegoke, while more suspects would be arrested.

According to the source: “Already, Police has contacted Interpol and Immigration to effect the arrest of one of the prime suspects who is the son of the owner of the hotel. The suspect is on the run but we will surely arrest him and make him face justice.

“The IRT has interrogated all the suspects as well as met with the family of the deceased. The investigation is going on well and we have gotten a remand order to keep the suspects in custody pending investigation in line with the Administration of Criminal Justice Law.”

The source added that the suspects would be charged to court soon, assuring the public that justice would be served.

“The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba has directed that the matter must be investigated thoroughly and that is what the police is doing,” the source said.

When contacted to verify the development, IRT Commander, DCP Tunji Disu declined to comment, saying the Force Public Relations Department would give an update on the case at the appropriate time.

Adegoke, who was until his death the Director of Finance of Xiamien Stone Limited, Abuja, had traveled to Ile-Ife on Friday, November 5, 2021, to write his last examination.

According to the investigation, he flew from Abuja to Akure, Ondo State, and later proceeded by road to Ile-Ife.

He chose to lodge at Hilton Hotels and Resort where he died mysteriously and was subsequently buried in a nearby bush.

Meanwhile the IRT has rejected the second autopsy report presented to it by the doctors who conducted a post mortem on the exhumed body of the deceased.

The Police unit according to insider sources said that the report is not acceptable to the Police due to the fact that family members of the deceased were not contacted during the conduct if he autospy.

It would be recalled that there were reports on Thursday that the office of the Inspector-General of Police iGP had received the autopsy report by the doctors who carried out the post mortem but there is no fromal communication to the IRT on it.

The Police detectives attached to the intelligence unit are still conducting investigations into the remote and proximate cause of the dastardly act and had vowed that no stone will be left unturned to apprehend the culprits.