Adebogun restates commitment to annual scholarship awards

A renowned educationist and the Director, Caleb Group of Schools, Dr. Ola Adebogun, has reiterated his commitment to the yearly award of scholarships to deserving students in Caleb University’s College of Education and Faith Seminary, a secondary school in Ajah, Lagos State.

Dr. Adebogun, who made these remarks during a chat with newsmen in Lagos over the weekend, noted that the different scholarship offers were part of his contribution to the development of education in the country and fulfilment of his aim of producing globally-competitive manpower.

He stressed that the offer of free tuition, free feeding and free accommodation to all the students in Faith Seminary in the last six years and to all the students in Caleb University’s College of Education since the National Universities Commission’s (NUC) approval of the take-off of the Education programmes in 2018, was based on his desire to breed a crop of scholars that would impact the nation and positively influence the society.

Dr. Adebogun, the Visitor to Caleb University, explained that as a firm believer that education is the bedrock of a successful nation, he would not relent in his efforts in assisting Nigerians in their quest to obtain world-class education.

The renowned educationist added that the University, with the approval of the Lagos State Scholarship Board, also has a scholarship award scheme for the best candidates of Lagos State origin in each of the Colleges of the university.

“As a responsible corporate social entity, our Group of Schools is largely concerned about her society and environment. The different scholarship schemes are just one of our many ways of contributing to nation building”, Dr. Adebogun stated.

He further explained that the various scholarship schemes was his own way of practical demonstration of love to the Nigerian students and the society at large.

Adebogun stressed that he believed so much in giving back to the society through his Group of Schools’ varied corporate social responsibility initiatives, which, he noted, had far-reaching effects on the lives of Nigerian students.

For a better society