Adebogun hails Tinubu over national youth confab, other youth-focused programmes

The Director, Caleb Group of Schools, Dr. Ola Adebogun, has commended President Bola Tinubu for the proposed National Youth Conference and other several youth – focused programs aimed at addressing social and economic challenges facing Nigerian youths.

Dr. Adebogun, who made these on Monday in Lagos, noted that the conference, as explained by President Tinubu, would provoke meaningful dialogue and empower young people to participate actively in nation building.

He described the President’s desire to convene the 30 – day confab as a laudable programme that would unite young people nationwide to collaboratively develop solutions to various issues affecting the country.

The Visitor to Caleb University stressed that this proposed youth conference shows President Tinubu’s recognition of young people’s potentials in running an inclusive governance.

Dr. Adebogun commended President Tinubu on the visionary initiatives, which would, no doubt, have a lasting impact on Nigeria’s future, empowering young people to drive positive change and shape the country’s destiny.

He stressed that the future of the nation belonged to the youth, adding that it was imperative to invest and create opportunities for their growth and development.

“The proposed 3 Million Technical Talents (3MTT) initiative by the Ministry of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, which aims to build a technical talent backbone for the country, the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND), providing loans to students pursuing tertiary education and the Renewed Hope Labour Employment Programme (LEEP), which aims at creating 2.5 million jobs annually, will definitely yield the much expected people – friendly results soonest”, Dr. Adebogun said.

The renowned educationist further noted that by these various youth-focused programmes, the President would be giving hope to the youth because the initiatives would not only give our young people an advantage in the rapidly-changing world, but also give them sense of belonging.

