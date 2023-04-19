Address infrastructure deficits, revamp nation’s economy, Don urges FG

Prof. Kolawole Jaiyeoba of Pharmaceutics and Industrial Pharmacy, Faculty of Pharmacy, University of Ibadan, has urged the Federal Government to address infrastructure deficits and revamp the economy to make the manufacturing industry competitive.

Jaiyeoba made the plea in Ibadan on Tuesday at a valedictory lecture titled: “40 Years of Pharmacy at Ibadan: Impact on Industrial Pharmacy in Nigeria” organised by the university’s Faculty of Pharmacy.

He said: “We need to revamp our economy because manufacturing is economic based; you have to spend a lot of money toward attaining good products, you cannot just make anything like other commodities.

“Drugs are made with certain specifications because, without them, it will be dangerous and unsafe for the patients.

“That is why drugs are so expensive and the manufacturers must be prepared to lose, if there is going to be a negative impact on lives, so there must be money pumped into the economy so that the manufacturing industry can thrive.

“It is unfortunate for Nigeria, because the country lacks infrastructure, electricity and many manufacturing companies are spending huge amounts on diesel, which will take away all their profits; so, the industry is not competitive for now.

“It is, even easier for them to import finished products from other countries and package them in a warehouse and then distribute it.

“It is easier to do that than to stock raw materials and specialised equipment and make production and have personnel that will prepare it. And then, the product also must be competitive.”

Jaiyeoba, also a former Vice-Chancellor, Ajayi Crowther University, Oyo and Kola Daisi University, Ibadan, said that these were the reasons why Nigeria might not be competitive, unless it addressed certain issues like infrastructure and economic problems.

He stressed the need for the country to be competitive, noting that a disaster like COVID-19 required the preparedness of the industry to curb the outbreak, hence, the need to improve on factors affecting the growth and development of industry.

In his address, Prof. Kayode Adebowale, the UI Vice-Chancellor and also Chairman of the occasion, acknowledged the contribution of Jaiyeoba to the Faculty of Pharmacy, which started as a department.

Adebowale, represented by Prof. Ezekiel Ayooade, the Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Admin), said that due to Jaiyeoba’s contributions, the university had produced many graduates, who have been contributing their quotas to the development of pharmacy in Nigeria and overseas.

In their separate goodwill messages, the Chairman, Pharmacy Council of Nigeria, (PCN), Ahmed Mora, represented Dr Yejide Oseni, Coordinator, PCN, Southwest; Mr Gboyega Oguntoye, Chairman of Pharmaceuticals Society of Nigeria, extolled the virtues of Jaiyeoba citing his great contributions to the development of industrial pharmacy.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Jaiyeoba retired from the university, having served for 40 years and the attainment of age 70 years.