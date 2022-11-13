ADC plots to unseat PDP in Taraba State, penetrates 144 wards

From Cyril Mbah, Abuja.

The Chairman of the African Democratic Congress [ADC] in Taraba State Hon. Hassan Adamu Mohammed has predicted that the party will form the next administration in the state as it hopes to defeat the ruling Peoples Democratic Party in the 2023 general election.

Adamu Mohammed, who is also known as Matawalle] disclosed in an interview in Abuja that the ADC has penetrated and taken over the 144 wards in every local government in the state pointing out that the incumbent PDP administration has provided nothing tangible for the people in the past seven years.

“In Taraba state, the ADC has prepared grounds to take over after we defeat the ruling PDP which has brought nothing for the people in the past seven years. Every political party has its ideology. Politics is about what a party can give or what politicians can provide for the people especially at the grassroots level.

“People are suffering especially under the present administration in the state and we are determined to change the narrative. Political parties must know that the people expect them to provide for them especially social amenities like good roads, water and electricity among others.

“We are preparing very well and working hard to change the government in Taraba State and the new administration that will be in place after the 2023 general election is ADC because we have structures in the 144 wards. We have directed our ward chairmen to ensure proper mobilisation and we are fully ready for the election,” he said.

The ADC state chairman disclosed that the party has equally engaged the people through humanitarian services stressing that the party will soon reap the benefits of its past generosity.

He appealed to the people not to allow politicians to entice them with money to vote the wrong people adding “I am appealing to Taraba people not to allow money from politicians to influence them into making wrong choices at the polling booths because any mistake in choosing the right leaders will cost the state and the people dearly.”