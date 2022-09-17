ADC expels Kachikwu, others from party

Ahead of the 2023 elections, the African Democratic Congress (ADC) has expelled its presidential candidate, Mr. Dumebi Kachikwu from the party.

The National Chairman of the party, Ralphs Nwosu in a statement issued Saturday said Kachikwu was expelled for anti-party activities and violation of the party’s constitution.

He said the seven-man panel set up by the party which sat for six days submitted its report on Thursday.

Nwosu said the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party on Friday deliberated on the report and accepted the report of the panel with modification.

Other people expelled from the party are Kennedy Odion, Kingsley Oggah, Musa Hassan, Bello Isiyaka, Clement Ehiator, Kabiru Hussaini and Alaka Godwin.

The statement read: “The seven-man Disciplinary Panel set up by the African Democratic Congress, ADC to look into the allegations of gross misconduct, anti-party activities and gross violations of the party’s constitution amongst others levelled against Mr. Dumebi Kachikwu and others, sat on the 8th, 9th, 10th, 12th, 13th and 14th of September respectively and submitted its report formally to the leadership of the party on the 15th of September 2022.

“The panel found Mr. Dumebi Kachikwu and others guilty of the allegation levelled against them, subsequently in accordance with article 15 of the party’s constitution recommended that Mr.Dumebi Kachikwu & others be expelled from the party.

“The NWC met on the 16th of September 2022 to deliberate on the report and accepted the report of the Panel with modification.

“With this development, the party has taken strategic steps to clean its stables and is determined to move into reckoning across the country. NWC urged all the candidates and members to focus on the 2023 general election while rededicating themselves to the ideals of the party.

“The NWC also commended the members of the Committee for the courage and commitment shown in the quality of their work and called on all its members to remain focused and continue to be good ambassadors of ADC.”

