Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

Adanian Labs, Lbank hold Crypto event in Lagos

Cryptocurrency
By BISIRIYU
10
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Adanian Labs and Lbank are launching an accelerator programme to fetch the top 10 Crypto/Blockchain projects in Africa on Friday, June 24, 2022.

The financial event will hold at Sunny AdanianLabs Office in Lekki Motors Office Complex at Plot 5. Otunba Adedoyin Crescent, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos.

Part of this effort will be a two-day event in Lagos at the, where there will be engagement with the Securities and Exchange Commission, SEC, regulators and other stakeholders and the crypto Community.

For a better society

 

Continue Reading
BISIRIYU 672 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

CBN selects Bitt Inc as Tech Partner for its eNaira