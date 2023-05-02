Adamawa Resident Electoral Commissioner arrested

The suspended Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in Adamawa State, Hudu Yunusa Ari, has reportedly been taken into police custody.

Ari found himself at the centre of a controversy after the supplementary election in Adamawa on April 15, 2023, when he declared Aisha ‘Binani’ Dahiru of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the winner of the dramatic poll while collation of results was still ongoing.This led to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) nullifying Ari’s decision and suspending him. At the same time, President Muhammad Buhari ordered a full investigation into the electoral commissioner and the security personnel present at the time of the declaration.

Following this, INEC concluded the election and announced Ahmadu Fintiri of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as the authentic winner of the poll. Security agencies were subsequently ordered to arrest and prosecute the embattled REC, whose whereabouts have been unknown for over two weeks since the controversy began.