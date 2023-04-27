Adamawa guber: Binani withdraws suit against  INEC, Fintri

Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja on Wednesday, struck out a suit by Senator Aisha Dahiru Ahmed, popularly called Binani, in respect of the Adamawa state governorship supplementary election.

Binani, the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress in Adamawa state had approached the court to determine whether the Independent National Electoral Commission can take any further steps on the declared governorship election results made by its Resident Electoral Commissioner, Mr Hudu Ari.

Defendants in the suit are the Independent National Electoral Commission, Peoples Democratic Party and Ahmadu Fintiri.

Justice Ekwo had last week refused to hear Binani’s ex parte application, and subsequently asked the APC Guber Candidate to address the court on issue of jurisdiction.

Consequently, the court fixed April 26, for Binani’s lawyer, Mohammed Sherif to address it on the issue.

At a resumes hearing on Wednesday, Binani’s counsel informed the trial judge of his client’s intention to discontinue with the matter.

Following the motion for discontinuance, Binani’s lawyer, Sheriff asked that the matter be struck out. However, Justice Ekwo said since the court asked him to address it on jurisdiction, which he did not, “the court will make an order dismissing the matter.

Consequently, the suit was dismissed.

Specifically, Binani wants the court to decide if INEC has the power to void her declaration by Hudu Ari, Resident Electoral Commissioner, as the winner of the Adamawa state governorship election.

Similarly, Binani is seeking the court to intervene and stay the hands of INEC from voiding her declaration as the winner of the election in line with the provisions of the law.

In the ex parte motion, marked FHC/ABJ/CS/510/2023, filed on April 17, Binani is seeking a judicial review of the decision of the electoral body in voiding the declaration and halting further action on the matter.

Binani is asking the court for leave to allow her to seek, “an order of prohibition and certiorari removing to this court for the purpose of being set aside the administrative decision of the 1st respondent made on 16th April, 2023 in respect of the declaration of the winner from the gubernatorial election of Adamawa state held on the 18th of March, 2023 and the supplementary election held on 15th April, 2023.”

She also wants an order preventing the first respondent, its agent, assign or any person acting on its behalf from taking any further steps towards the declaration of the winner from the gubernatorial election of Adamawa state held on the 18th of March and the supplementary election held on 15th April 2023, pending the determination of the application for judicial review.”

Binani is claiming that the Peoples Democratic Party and its candidate, Ahmadu Fintiri, governor of the state, had resorted to stirring violence after she was declared the winner, adding that INEC staff were caught up in the violence and were manhandled which caused the electoral commission to cancel the initial declaration.

The applicant submitted that INEC lacked the power to cancel an election result as such power is constitutionally vested in the election petition tribunal.

The Senator averred through her lawyers led by Hussaini Zakariyau SAN, that a judicial review existed to enable the superior court to checkmate the actions and decisions of inferior courts as well as the legislative and administrative arm of government including agencies and public officers.

It was her contention that INEC, being an agency of the government, could have its actions, records, and decisions checked by the court which could also nullify such actions and not the commission itself.

Recall that Hudu Ari had last Sunday, declared Binani as winner of the Adamawa state guber election, while the commission was still awaiting results from 10 local government areas, from Saturday’s supplementary election.

Swiftly, INEC had denounced the declaration as invalid, and consequently axed the REC for usurping the powers of the Returning Officer (RO), to make such a pronouncement.