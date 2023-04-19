Adamawa gov hails voters, INEC for re-election

Victory for democracy, says PDP.

Adamawa State’s Governor Ahmadu Fintiri on Tuesday in Yola expressed appreciation to voters for their overwhelming support at Saturday’s supplementary governorship election which ended in his re-election.

The governor, candidate of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) also commended INEC for conducting free, fair, and credible elections.

Fintiri scored 430,788 votes to defeat his closest opponent, Senator Aishatu Binani of the All Progressives Congress (APC) who secured 398,788 votes at the election.

In his acceptance speech, Fintiri promised to deliver more democratic dividends for the development of the state.

“You voted for continuity in functional public school system and payment of West African Examination Council’s and National Education Council’s examination fees for our children.

“You voted for continuity in the provision of healthcare and health insurance that make it easier for the vulnerable to access quality health service with ease.

“You voted for continuity in the provision of urban and rural infrastructure, policies that empower our women and youths, and continuity of justice and fair play,’’ he said.

Fintiri particularly commended the institutional capacity of INEC at the election, especially its use of new technology in the conduct of the exercise.

“Technological innovation introduced in the conduct of the election and the untiring commitment of the management and staff of INEC added tremendous value to the credibility of the election,’’ the governor said.

Fintiri thanked and appreciated national and international election observers, the media, security agencies and all other stakeholders for the role they played in ensuring free, fair and credible election.

Meanwhile, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has described the victory as a momentous triumph for democracy and the expression of the Will of the people.

The party in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba in Abuja on Tuesday also described Fintiri’s re-election as a victory over tyranny and desperate manipulative forces which sought to take over control of the state illegally.

He said spontaneous jubilation of citizens in the state and across the nation at the official declaration of Fintiri as the rightful winner of the election irrespective of the nefarious schemes was a confirmation that the PDP and its candidate were indeed the choice of the people.

“Governor Fintiri’s overwhelming victory is a validation that the will of the people cannot be subdued no matter the plot by tyrannic, domineering, and power-grabbing elements.

“Plot by few who, with over-bloated ambition, desperately sought to subvert our democracy, scuttle the electoral process, compromise the judiciary, subjugate the people, and impose an unconstitutional regime in the polity.”

Ologunagba saluted the courage, resilience, and determination of the people of the state in resisting the attempts by INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner, Malam Hudu Yunusa-Ari and others in their bid to destabilize the State.

“Our party also lauds the Adamawa State Returning Officer, Mohammed Mele for his courage in standing on the side of justice, due process, and democracy in the discharge of his duty.”

He also saluted the roles played by the international and domestic election observers, the Media, Organised Civil Society, and all well-meaning Nigerians in ensuring that the mandate of the people freely given to the PDP and Fintiri, was not hijacked by supplanters.

He congratulated Fintiri and the people of Adamawa State, urges the governor to continue in his landmark transformational delivery of democracy dividends to the people in line with the manifesto, programmes and policies of the PDP.