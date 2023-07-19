Adagunodo: PDP lost a leader with a heart of gold, general in battle– Oyinlola

Blessing Akorowosi, Osogbo

Former governor of Osun State, Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola has described late Hon. Olasoji Adagunodo, ex-national vice chairman, Peoples Democratic Party, Southwest zone as a leader with a heart of gold.

Oyinlola who expressed grief about the demise of Adagunodo said they had fought several political battles together.

Speaking at the Service of songs in honour of the late politician held at Wocdif event center, Osogbo on Wednesday, the ex-governor said he has lost a friend and a brother who was a model of uprightness.

His words, ” In Yoruba land, it is a painful task to write on the death of a younger person. In the death of Soji Adagunodo, I feel the loss of a general in battle. He was more than a political associate to me. He was a brother and comrade in my political journey throughout my days as governor of Osun State.

“Our late brother held many political positions and discharged the terms creditably in all. As a member of the state house of assembly, Soji was loyal to the party that elected him. He was faithful to the people he represented.

“He provided quality representation which he balanced well with loyalty to the government which I led as at that time. In all political posts he held, you would see in Adagunodo brilliance in idea conception, diligence in pursuit of lofty goals, resilience in days of adversity, equanimity when confronted with setbacks and moderation in victory.

“He was a complete gentle man, a good leader to his followers and a good follower to his leaders. He was a model of uprightness. Soji’s death has robbed me in particular of a brother and a friend.

“He was a lieutenant whom I fought shoulder to shoulder in many political battles. He was brave and could be very stubborn. The traits are identified in every true Ijesa, man or woman. But he was very wise and knowledgeable in all to know when to fight and when to be reconciliatory. Such men are very rare to find in today’s Nigeria. Osun State and Ijesa land in particular have lost a priceless son.”

He prayed that the deceased soul will find peace in the bosom of the Lord and that his family, friends and associates be comforted.

Political bigwigs at the event include: Dotun Babayemi, 2022 Osun Governorship aspirant; Dele Adeleke, 2022 Osun Governorship aspirant; Fatai Akinbade, former Osun SSG amongst others.