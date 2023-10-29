Activists groups applaud Dr Olaleye’s sentencing, denounce increasing sexual assault cases in Nigeria

ARINZE NWAFOR

A group of human rights activists and advocates have applauded the sentencing of Dr Olufemi Olaleye to life imprisonment for sexual assault and defilement of a 16-year-old girl and denounced an increase in sexual assault cases across Nigeria.

Adesina Ogulana, the chairman of Radical Agenda Movement in the Nigerian Bar Association (RAMINBA), on Friday, speaking on behalf of the concerned groups, said they all worked together to secure the judgment against Olaleye.

He said the concerned groups were thankful that after one year of filing a complaint, they were able to get the Lagos State government to arrest and prosecute the convict for the defilement of his wife’s niece.

“Our joy knew no bounds when he was subsequently arrested and arraigned on two counts of sexual assault and defilement of his wife’s niece,” Ogulana said.

The concerned groups appreciated Justice Rahman Oshodi of the Ikeja High Court, Lagos State, for delivering the judgment against Olaleye and ensuring the survivor got justice without paying anyone or having connections.

One of the advocates, Anthonia Ojenagbon, the founder of the Tonia Bruised But Not Broken Foundation, said the convict gave hush money up to N400,000 to the survivor and her mother to change their story before the judgment.

The RAMINBA chairman said the spate of sexual assault and defilement cases across Nigeria shows that “the war against sexual and gender-based violence is still raging.”

Ogunlana, who was a former leader of the NBA Ikeja Branch, said an alleged brutal rape of a 3-year-old girl which required surgery in Enugu State was a highlight of the prevalence of crimes of defilement and sexual assault in Nigeria.

He alleged that the school under whose care the alleged rape happened is in cahoots with the Enugu State Police Command and that while they were yet to investigate the matter, had begun to threaten to arrest the alleged victim’s mother for defamation.

The RAMINBA chairman said they got a report of another girl who was brutally raped and dumped somewhere in Ojodu, Lagos State, in her bloodied uniform and died before they could help her.

Ogunlana said another six-year-old girl was raped, beaten and strangulated to death in the Ipaja area of Lagos State and that the State has yet to charge the alleged perpetrator, who is still in police custody at the SCID Panti, to court.

The advocates, including Aderonke Oyelakin, the Lagos state coordinator of Child Protection Network, said they are already on the case of the abused 3-year-old girl in Enugu and that Non-governmental organisations are ready to support survivors.

The activists thanked the wife of the convict, Mrs Remi Olaleye, for the role she played in the conviction and sentencing of her husband.

“You are the real heroine. You saved our wives, sisters and daughters from being molested by this serial and unremorseful fiend. May posterity judge you most kindly,” Ogunlana said.

Moreover, Ogunlana said the activists were shocked by the reaction from some Nigerians, especially on social media, who were of the opinion that Olaleye’s sentencing was too much and others who said that the convict’s wife should not have taken a stand against her husband.

Ogunlana asked the public to put themselves in the shoes of the survivor and her family and asked instead for more support in the fight against sexual assault.

He said, “Stop toxic forgiveness or what we call ‘By fire, by force forgiveness’ of perpetrators.”

The activists thanked the Lagos State government, the Office of Director of Public Prosecutions and the Nigerian Police Force for assisting them in the matter.

The advocate groups include the Radical Movement in the NBA, Tonia Bruised But Not Broken, Stop The Abuse Foundation and Mirabel Center.

Others include the Cece Yara Foundation, Child Protection Network, Be Inspired Women Empowerment Foundation, Bimbo Odukoya Foundation, and Advocate for Children and Vulnerable Persons network.

Also, the Smile and shine children Foundation, the Family wellness therapy, the Mom to mom Foundation and the Centre Against Injustice and Domestic Violence.

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Twitter– @championnewsng