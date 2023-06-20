.VP Shettima decorates him

.Tinubu unbiased, fair in appointments – Group

.Umahi hails Jagaban for appointing Naval Chief from S/East

.As Don hails President, seeks sack of federal varsities’ councils

The acting Inspector General of Police, IGP Kayode Egbetokun, Tuesday said that already he is feeling like a tiger ready to chase away all criminals in the country.

The acting IGP stated this in an interview shortly after he was decorated with the new rank by Vice President Kashim Shettima, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

He also said in another breath that he is feeling like a lion ready to devour all the internal enemies of Nigeria.

Asked about the kind of weight the new responsibility has on him, he said, “Now I have just been decorated and I am looking forward to taking over tomorrow morning (Wednesday) by 11 am. I really can’t describe how I feel presently.

“But if I have to tell you anything, I will tell you that right now I feel like a tiger inside of me ready to chase away all the criminals in Nigeria. And some other time, I fell like a lion in me ready to devour all the internal enemies of Nigeria. That’s my feeling right now.”

Also fielding questions from journalists, the former IGP, Alkali Usman Baba said he was happy that he was handing over to someone that will carry the mantle of leadership from where he stopped.

Responding to the question on the significance of passing the task to his successor, the former IGP said, “It’s very significant as you have mentioned. It’s a stage, you come, you work, and you go.

“I’m happy I am handing over to somebody I know that will carry the mantle of leadership from where I have stopped.”

Further asked how much he knows his successor, he said “We grew up in the job, we grew up together, I was his boss at a time or even when I was IG. He worked under me twice, we’ve been working together and I know how he can go ahead to champion the course of the police from where I stopped.”

Also, A group under the aegis of Nigeria Youth Organisation (NYO) has lauded President Bola Tinubu’s choice of Service Chiefs appointments, describing it as unbiased, fair and balanced.

Comrade Okorie Okorie, President of the organisation, gave the commendation in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Tuesday.

He congratulated the Service Chiefs on their appointments, saying that Tinubu had demonstrated enviable leadership quality with the balanced appointment.

“Tinubu is a very good man who understands the challenges of Nigeria.

“His appointment clearly indicates that he is a leader and father to all, he wants to run a government of national unity,” Okorie said.

He urged Nigerians to support the Tinubu led administration, adding that it was time to close ranks for a better and progressive Nigeria.

According to him, Tinubu’s appointment of Services Chiefs shows that all parts of the country is accommodated irrespective of religion or tribe.

Okorie said the appointment a Southern Kaduna minority as Chief of Defense Staff (CDS) and South South minority as Chief of Defence Intelligence (CDI) were strategic considering the level of insecurity in Southern Kaduna and the need to carry the minorities along in governance.

Okorie pointed out that the balanced appointment had given hope to Nigerians for a better future.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Tinubu on Monday appointed Mallam Nuhu Ribadu as National Security Adviser, Maj.-Gen. Christopher Musa, Chief of Defense Staff(CDS), Maj.-Gen. Taoureed Lagbaja, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) and Rear Adm. Emmanuel Ogalla, Chief of Naval Staff.

Others are AVM Hassan Abubakar, Chief of Air Staff, DIG Kayode Egbetokun, Acting Inspector-General of Police, and Maj.-Gen. Emmanuel Undiandeye, Chief of Defense Intelligence. Dissolution of boards: Don hails Tinubu, seeks sack of federal varsities’ councils

Also, Dr Abednego Silverstone, an Education Researcher, on Tuesday lauded President Bola Tinubu’s approval for the immediate dissolution of boards and Councils of all Federal Government’s paratastals and corporations.

Silverstone told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja, that the action was timely and a positive decision.

He also urged that all governing councils of Federal Universities across the country should be dissolved.

According to him, the universities’ councils should not be considered in the exception clause, derived from the Third Schedule, Part 1, Section 153 (i) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended.)

Silverstone said that a relevant provision in the Act establishing the councils also supports the idea of sacking them, in an event they are “found to be incompetent and corrupt”.

He called on the president to remain resolute and intentional in addressing the challenges affecting the university system and standard of education in Nigeria.

The education expert alleged: ”Due to political patronage, many unqualified persons were appointed into the governing councils of most of the federal universities.

”Some of the councils’ members were going outside their mandates and were interfering with the daily running of universities.”

Silverstone, however, called on the president to sanitiae the education sector and appoint only technocrats with high pedigree and those with cognate experience to bolster the sector’s growth.