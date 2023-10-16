Acting IGP Egbetokun, DCP Akinade Adejobi , other senior police officers in USA  for IACP conference

By Patience Ogbo

The acting Inspector General of Police IGP Kayode Egbetokun and the Deputy Commissioner of Police DCP Operations Oyo state police command DCP Akinade Adejobi among other senior police officers are in San Diego California to attend the 130th Annual Convention and Expo of the International Association of Chiefs of Police IACP , holding at the San Diego Convention Centre, San Diego, Califonia, USA from 14th – 17th October

The Hon Minister of State, Police Affairs, Hajia Imman Sulaiman-Ibrahim, DIG DFI, Habu Sani, CP Stanley Udeh, Desk officer IACP, DC are also at the confere

According to the Force Public Relations Officer ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi who is also at the conference stated that the Convention will host more than 16,000 participants, who are Police officers and law enforcement agents across the world. The Nigeria Police Force has a very large number of officers as members of the association. The Convention will last till 17th Oct, 2023, with the elections of top IACP officials, which come up on Monday 16th Oct, 2023 after the General Assembly.

The Force Public Relations Officer added that acting IGP Kayode Egbetokun who led the senior police officers to the conference with the themed ‘The Real Advantage’, is geared towards providing an invaluable platform for police leaders and professionals around the world to engage with contemporary law enforcement issues of global significance and will encompass a broad spectrum of discussions and workshops on critical subjects, including transnational fraud, officer safety and wellness, use of force, innovative investigative techniques related to firearms, community and public safety, cybercrime, and other pressing matters.

The IGP, who would lead Senior Police Officers to attend the General Assembly of the Association on Monday 16th October, 2023, recognizes the importance of attending this Conference and actively participating in these crucial discussions as the event aligns with his commitment to achieving professional competence, rule of law compliance, and people-friendly policing services, all in accordance with international standards. The knowledge and insights gained from this Conference will be instrumental in advancing the IGP’s mission to maintain law and order and ensure the safety and well-being of all Nigerians.

In addition, the IGPs attendance is premised on the consideration the Nigeria Police Force enjoys for having a very large number of members in the IACP, who have been so instrumental to the growth and relevance of the professional body in Nigeria and Africa at large.

Equally, the Inspector-General of Police would leverage on the 130th IACP Annual Conference 2023 to tap into the valuable opportunity for collaboration, learning and partnering with equipment and service providers to strengthen the assets of the Nigeria Police Force for better efficiency and effectiveness.

Ag. IGP Egbetokun would also meet with Mr. Todd Brown, the Assistant Secretary of the International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs of the United States on Sunday 15th October, 2023, at Down Town, San Diego, Califonia, USA, to further discuss the implementation of anti-crime strategies emplaced by the NPF.