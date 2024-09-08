Act quickly, save masses from hardship, APC chieftain appeals to Tinubu

A Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun State, Hon. Olatunbosun Oyintiloye, has appealed to President Bola Tinubu, to act very quickly and save the masses from further hardship.

Oyintiloye, a former lawmaker said that the suffering Nigerians were passing through at the moment has made it mandatory for the President to act faster and employ strategies that would bring instant reprieve.

The APC Chieftain, while speaking with newsmen on Sunday in Osogbo, the state capital, although expressed confidence in President Tinubu’s ability to ameliorate the suffering of the masses, he, however, suggested that strategies that would bring instant relief should be adopted.

Oyintiloye, a member of the defunct APC Presidential Campaign Council (PCC), also noted the economic hardship the masses were currently going through due to the increase in pump prices which has led to the rise in prices of food stuffs, as well as rise in electricity tariff, cost of cooking gas, among others thus making life unbearable for Nigerians.

Stating that the recent increment in the pump price has worsened the hardship Nigerian masses were contending with, he further said: “Nigerians are hopeful that there will be positive turn around in the country but measures to achieve this must be accelerated.

“There is no doubt that the president is doing everything humanly possible to ameliorate the suffering of the masses, but a faster approach must be considered.

“The President should ensure that every bureaucratic bottleneck that is impeding the swift implementation of policies that will put smiles on the faces of the masses is removed.

“The economic suffering the masses are currently going through is becoming unbearable and the president must act fast”.

Oyintiloye also urged the President to address the delay in the implementation of the suspension of customs duties and taxes on imported food items two months after the initiative was announced.

The ex-lawmaker also said since the initiative was said to be part of measures to combat rising food inflation across the country, there should not be any delay in its implementation.

Oyintiloye, who recalled that on August 7, the Comptroller-General of Customs, Bashir Adeniyi, assured that the implementation of the policy would commence the following week once the guidelines were ready, lamented that up till now, the policy was yet to be implemented.

He said: “There is no doubt that the President is passionate and willing to put smiles on the faces of the masses but those who are in charge of implementing these policies should not be seen as road blocks.

“The President gave a directive to the authorities of the Nigeria Customs Services that a 150-day duty-free window to allow the importation of maize, husked brown rice, and wheat and almost two months after this is yet to be implemented.

“That is not good enough. The President cannot be every where and that is why his foot soldiers must be proactive in taking steps to achieve the President’s desire.

“The masses are angry and hungry. And that is why all measures to ameliorate this should be implemented very quickly”.

He appealed to people responsible for the drafting of the guidelines for the implementation of the policy to do the needful, adding that the initiative, when implemented, would crash food prices without affecting local production.

He urged Nigerians to continue supporting the President, saying that all the policies implemented at the moment might seem painful but would be of great benefits in the long run.

