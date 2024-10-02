ACT Foundation set to convene breakfast dialogue, targets multi-sectoral leaders in Africa

COMFORT EKELEME Business Editor

After seven remarkable years of inspiring actionable solutions, and driving sustainable development in Africa, Aspire Coronation Trust (ACT) Foundation has concluded plans to convene another transformative Breakfast Dialogue (BFD).

The 8th Breakfast Dialogue is scheduled to hold on Thursday, October 10, 2024.

Breakfast Dialogue has earned its place as a leading platform for thought leadership, and a cornerstone of meaningful conversations, drawing stakeholders from diverse sectors, to share best practices, and forge partnerships that will drive positive change across the continent.

This year, the event takes on even greater significance as it seeks to promote cross-sectoral collaboration and enhance leadership skills that will drive sustainable development in Africa.

Themed ‘Collaborative Leadership: Bridging Sectors for Sustainable Development in Africa’, this year’s Breakfast Dialogue aspires to bring together a rich tapestry of experts from various fields, joining forces to uncover cutting-edge strategies for harnessing collaborative leadership towards sustainable development.

Chief Executive Officer, Aspire Coronation Trust Foundation, Osayi Alile said, “No single entity, be it government, private sector, or even a well-funded nonprofit, can tackle the challenges in Africa.

“It is in the collective power of partnerships, collaboration, and platforms that we unlock the true potential for building a sustainable world,” he said.

Her words highlight the significance of the upcoming 8th Breakfast Dialogue, poised to revolutionise traditional leadership models, fostering a new era of collaboration, innovation, and sustainability.

The event’s keynote speaker, Ricardo Michel, Co-Chief Executive Officer of The Palladium Group, will unravel the intricacies of collaborative leadership, and its transformative impact on sustainable development.

He will be joined by esteemed lineup of speakers, including Susan Davis, Equitable Philanthropy Advisor; Aline Varre, Director of Strategy & Business Development, PIND Foundation; Thelma Ekiyor- Solanke, Chairperson, Nigeria Office for Philanthropy & Impact Investing (NPO); Vincent Otieno Odhiambo, East Africa Regional Director, Ashhoka; Nneka Okekearu, Director, Enterprise Development Centre, Pan Atlantic University; Francis Okoye, Faculty Member, Lagos Business School, and Bankole Oloruntoba, CEO, Nigeria Climate Innovation Center.

A major highlight of the day will be the grand reveal of the finalists and winners of the 2024 ACT Foundation Changemakers Innovation Challenge.

These exceptional individuals and organisations will secure grant funding and technical support from ACT Foundation, empowering them to amplify their innovative solutions and projects within targeted communities.