ACF Hails Gov. Yusuf’s Education Revolution, Urges Other Northern Governors to Follow Suit

The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has commended Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf’s declaration of a state of emergency on education in Kano State. According to the ACF, this move is a “unique transformation agenda” that will restore the region’s lost glory in education.

Chairman of the ACF Board of Trustees, Alh. Bashir Dalhatu, praised the Governor’s bold step to revamp the education sector, which has suffered from decades of neglect. Dalhatu noted that the Governor’s efforts aim to make education accessible to all school-age children in Kano.

The ACF chairman expressed concern over the near-collapse of infrastructure and learning poverty in public schools in Northern Nigeria. He attributed this failure to successive administrations that have neglected the sector. Dalhatu urged Governor Yusuf to pay special attention to out-of-school children, who number over 1 million in the North.

Governor Yusuf revealed that he inherited a near-collapse of the education system, with dilapidated classroom blocks and thousands of pupils sitting on the bare floor or under trees to receive lessons. He emphasized that the national education recovery conference was invoked to reposition and navigate a path to education excellence.

The Governor announced that his administration has voted 30% of the 2024 budget to education and invested over N4 billion in rehabilitation and construction of new classrooms. He appealed for collaboration from development partners and the Federal Government to restore hope in the sector.

The ACF chairman applauded Governor Yusuf’s efforts and urged other Northern governors to emulate his framework to rescue the ailing education sector. Dalhatu stressed that the region’s future generation depends on the collective efforts of leaders to prioritize education.

In conclusion, the ACF’s commendation of Governor Yusuf’s declaration of a state of emergency on education is a testament to the Governor’s commitment to revitalizing the education sector in Kano State. The ACF’s call to action for other Northern governors to follow suit is a clarion call to prioritize education and secure a brighter future for the region’s youth.