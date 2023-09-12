Accugas Signs MOU with the Inoyo Toro Foundation to Establish Education and Internship Training Programme

Accugas Limited, the midstream subsidiary of Savannah Energy PLC, the British independent energy company focused around the delivery of Projects that Matter, is pleased to announce that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (“MOU”) with the Inoyo Toro Foundation, a non-profit educational foundation based in Akwa Ibom State, for the establishment of the Savannah Energy Education and Internship Training (“SEE-IT”) programme within public secondary schools located in Akwa Ibom and Cross River States.

The SEE-IT programme includes:

Teachers’ awards for excellence in teaching by public secondary school teachers in Biology, Chemistry, English, Mathematics and Physics;

Grand Mentors’ awards for teachers who successfully mentor other teachers to become award winners in the five selected subjects;

Principals’ awards for exceptional school heads providing a conducive teaching and learning environment for teachers and students;

Establishment of environmental awareness watch clubs across selected Akwa Ibom and Cross River States public secondary schools;

An annual public secondary schools’ quiz competition across Akwa Ibom and Cross River States;

Award of full scholarships (school fees and living costs) to up to twenty students each year covering the number of years required to obtain a degree in their chosen field of study within any university (private or public) in Nigeria;

Internship opportunities to the students receiving scholarships from Savannah.

Nkoyo Etuk, Regional Manager, South East and Head, Stakeholder Relations, Savannah, said:

“Education is an important part of Savannah’s corporate social responsibility and integral to our purpose, to meaningfully contribute to the economic development of our host communities and the countries in which we operate through the development of projects that will make a material difference. The SEE-IT programme is expected to enhance access to education and improve the quality of education in both Akwa Ibom and Cross Rivers states. We look forward to working with the Inoyo Toro Foundation and to seeing the results of this exciting partnership.”

Professor Enobong Joshua, Chairman of the Screening Committee, Inoyo Toro Foundation said:

“The Inoyo Toro Foundation is pleased to collaborate with Savannah on this programme. We have a long-standing relationship with Savannah, which we believe will be further strengthened by this ground-breaking initiative in education. The SEE-IT programme comes at a time when we need to move Akwa Ibom State’s education architecture forward and re-organise it. We are optimistic that the programme will support the state government’s education development agenda.”

Savannah Energy PLC is an AIM quoted British independent energy company focused around the delivery of Projects that Matter, active in Cameroon, Niger and Nigeria.