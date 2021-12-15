Accolades to Obianuju as she celebrates royal women ,babies award 2021 in grandstyle

Honour will continue to knock at the doors of those who deserve it: so it was for Obianuju Nduba the CEO of Royal Woman and Royal Baby Award.

The amiable, pretty and vivacious lady who recently celebrated Royal Woman and Royal Baby Award 3rd edition with cash price which dew thunderous ovasion.

She rose to several enviable heights, bags lots of award to her credits and many more.

According to the founder and CEO of the Royal Woman and Baby Award though she was elated seeing the turn up of the 3rd edition of the award as success. Explains that it’s a platform created to empower Women and celebrate Babies in the society, supporting their parents and helping them find their part through life.

Papa B and Obianuju the host.

Been a support financially in the sense that winner goes home with a million naira, 2nd runner goes with 750 thousand naira while the 3rd runner goes home with 500 thousand naira. Women and Babies were celebrated on the day of the event while winners were previously given Cash price before the date.

Talking about the 2nd edition of Royal Woman and Baby award for 2020 which was done to curb out domestic violence. It was held online because of the Covid -19. With this project, Obianuju reiterated that “we are making known that women should be celebrated and not to be batterd. Women are part of this nation and they also have a strong voice for it. Royal woman award is created to help stop the issue of domestic violence and to be a voice of women against domestic violence. To make people understand that women are important in the society. And to make people realize that Babies are special being and are the future of tomorrow.

Edwin Saviour popularly known as Papa b, an MC, a Comedian and Actor. He is one of the planner and a content developer of 3rd edition of the Royal Woman and Baby award 2021. His input in this year award was so innovative and benefiting.

During the press interview at the event he therefore advices those that are yet to be celebrated to work more hard and not give up. Some has done the work but not celebrated and when you give up means you have given up on what you stand to achieve.

Jude Orhorha (Right) presenting award to one of the winner.

Though its an annual Award but this year 2021 was so significant, superlative and innovative with lots of benefit like no other. The event which took place at Presken Hotel Event, Lagos State, has Colombian as one of the major sponsor of Royal Woman and Baby award.

The Event features some notable personalities across Nigeria like Hon. Amb Chibuzo J.C Patrick, the Executive Assistant to the Governor of Anambra State on Community Liaison, made a speech during the event says ” When you celebrate Women you are motivating and inspiring them to do more. A child becomes better depends on what a woman is. When a mother is right, society will definitely be better,. Women are caretakers, without them no society”. Among others were Jude Orhorha who presented Awards to some awardees. Ebinyo conducted the event. Bowjoint, a comedian of the Federal Republic of Nigeria thrilled the audience with unforgettable jokes. Some artistes who performed were Choko, Tg Martins, among others. Sumptuous meal was served which kept everyone on excitement.

Hon Amb Chibuzo Patrick during a speech presentation.

