Accolades to major 1 Ugochukwu as he recently host biggest give away

No matter how conservative a man is, his virtues will always surface, hence the saying that ” a goldfish has no hiding place”

This to a large extend explains the usual act of Rev Amb Ugochukwu Ekwem popularly known as Major 1 of Nigeria, a philanthropist and humanitarian in service who has been giving excessively in a noiseless way. He gives on daily, weekly and monthly bases in demonstrating the love of Christ to those who doesn’t have enough.

Rev Amb Ugochukwu Ekwem, the founder of Christ Living Hope Miracle Church recently expresses his utmost happiness when he gave out over an hundred wheel chairs and clutches to the disabled in the eastern part of Nigeria in Anambra state. He also gave physical cash and food to less privileged.

As a great giver, said his main focus is to make others live a better and a fulfilled life, to touch the lives of people and bring liberation the captives.

Major 1 as he is fondly called, is not partial in giving though he specializes more in feeding and giving to widows, motherless homes, less privileged, scholarship, etc.

He advices people who are in position to give to also demonstrate the love of God to others. The mission of Jesus according to John 3:16 as quote ” For God so loved the world and He gave”. Love is about giving. We are not bless if people around us don’t have anything to eat, it’s only when we share to others, that’s the love of Christ.

Major 1 Ugochukwu gave a message for Nigerians saying that All will be well. Everybody should be hopeful, prayerful and believe in God.

