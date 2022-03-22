Accolades to Kelesko for his unique , expert on luxury wears

Excellence is not a skill, it’s an attitude and gradual result of consistent striving to do better whenever the opportunity presents itself.

Samuel Kelechi Onyeani, a multiple award winner who is popularly known as Kelesko has over the years proven in his sterling Fashion career as an indefatigable achiever.

It is said that you can have anything in life once you dress for it. Since success is the goal for many human beings, dressing the part is a must.

These days, looking stylish is not merely an option, it is a requirement for fitting in. In the corporate world, looking good has become the order of the day and we’re not talking about mere suits and boring dresses, we are talking about flirty fashionable attires that make you stand out and command attention.

Kelesko paid his dues in the fashion industry though he was born into a fashion home. His father was a fashion designer in Kano state, even though he was very young, watching his father make unique attires daily was a good spark for a future big designer like kelesko.

He approached his destiny as a fashion designer when he lived with his uncle who was a renowned fashion designer in Umuahia the capital city of Abia state.

Starting point is not always easy in every field but perseverance and edurance make you Great.

In 2010, kelesko traveled to Lagos, and on the 1st of March 2011, he discovered Keleskowears.

Kelechi Samuel Onyeani who is the Executive Brand Manager at Keleskowears expressed his major challenges which includes Power and human resources.

He trained over 10 young tailors free of charge within his first two years in business because it was difficult to get capable hands, and demands for good cloths kept increasing.

KeleskoWears is known for Luxury & elegance clothing, and have won multiple awards for its uniqueness.

They pay attention to fits and details. A kelesko wears man is a man who knows what he wants and goes for it.

This is why the brand has been clothing most of the least celebrities in Africa, top business moguls, and captains of industries who likes to look great.

Kelesko has trained over hundred professional tailors and most of them are doing great.

For a better society