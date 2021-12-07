Accolades to Hon Dr Solomon Wining for his Philanthropist zeal in supporting God’s work

It was a wonderful and great time for His Excellency Dr Solomon Uchenna Wining(A Special Guest Of Honor) paid a courtesy visit to Bethel Christian Ministry Onitsha on the 5th December 2021, he was accompanied by a convoy/entourage of security personnel’s and team of the ministry protocols to the church premises where he was received by the presiding bishop of Bethel Christain Worship Centre Inc” Solution City”(Bishop Dr Rommy, the wife and leadership of the church), along Onitsha Oba Road.

It was a tremendous occasion both at the reception and His Excellency donated a cash gift and cheque of N1,000,000(One Million Naira) to the ministry for their church project and promised to give them a brand new hummer bus for the church usage, the review of details who accompanied His Excellency are: Hon. Amb Grace Newman(National Organizing Committee Secretary, General Manager Of WICOMI DIGITAL BANKING) Rev. Prophet Dr. Darlington Akujo(A great prophet of God who was also present in the occasion) Amb. Barr. Bliss Aduko, Hon. Dr Chibuzo Oku Moses, Hon. Dr Kingsley Uzoma, Hon. Comr Sylvester(MANPIE south east coordinator & his team members) among other personalities.

At the occasion in Bethel Christain Worship Centre there was an official nomination of a powerful political guru to take the leadership of Nigeria Restoration Party In Anambra State ; After that occasion His Excellency and his entourage drove to see the prominent prophet, the lion himself Odumeje Indaboski Raboski on a coffee call visit for one working day, the prophet the lion himself was full of joy and happiness to receive the presidential aspirant Dr Solomon Uchenna Wining to his great church, it was a nice and great time/relationship wherein issues were deliberated alongside amazing discussion about the state of the nation wherein Odumeje vowed and promised to support His Excellency Dr Solomon Uchenna Wining fully for his presidential bid, he further stated that he will do such in order to see that his friend and brother achieve the presidential election come 2023, it was a wonderful time with His Excellency.

He extends God’s blessings to everyone and his words are “Long live Nigeria Restoration Party! Long Live His Excellency Dr Solomon Uchenna Wining!

Long Live The Federal Republic Of Nigeria”.

For a better society