Accolades to HMR Dr Solomon Wining as he bags another two Recognition Awards

It is very true that human epoch is replete with great men and women in various fields who define their peculiar histories with the magnitude of their accomplishment. One of such individual is an award winning, HMR Grand duke Dr Solomon Uchenna Wining.

Apart from his remarkable legacies, he remains a blessing to humanity with a penchant for espousing an esteemed sense of transparency, accountability, integrity, probity, and also reaching out for those in need.

Dr Solomon was given an award and Certificate Of Recognition of Medal of Excellence in United Nation Non Governmental Organization (UN) It’s a nobile price, as an International diploma

International Police Forum also gave him a Certificate of Appreciation appointments as a leutanant General of the Police Forum.

For his Extraordinary volunteer service and sincere dedication along the contribution country.

This is In recognition of his immense contributions towards societal transformation via human capital development, charity to the less privileges, youth emancipation and a build for better society.

This will no doubt make a positive impact in the lives of many. The award was designed to recognized and appreciate him. It is obvious that Dr Solomon Uchenna Winingi has bagged more than an hundred award to his credit and more still on the way.

